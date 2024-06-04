Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: In Delhi, BJP Leads On 6 Seats, Congress On 1 In Early Trends

The BJP, which won all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats both in 2014 and 2019, is leading in six seats in the national capital. The Congress is leading in one seat.

Bansuri Swaraj, late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's daughter, is making her electoral debut in this general election. Ms Swaraj, who is leading, is contesting from New Delhi seat.

The AAP, which rules the national capital, is in a 4:3 seat arrangement with the Congress as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc taking on the BJP.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who lost the last Lok Sabha election from Begusarai, is up against BJP's two-term MP Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi.