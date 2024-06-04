Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: In Delhi, BJP Leads On 5 Seats, INDIA Bloc On 2 In Early Trends

The BJP, which won all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats both in 2014 and 2019, is leading in six seats in the national capital. The AAP is leading in one seat.

Bansuri Swaraj, late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's daughter, is making her electoral debut in this general election. Ms Swaraj, who is leading at the moment, is contesting from New Delhi seat.

The AAP, which rules the national capital, is in a 4:3 seat arrangement with the Congress as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc taking on the BJP. Sahi Ram of AAP is leading in South Delhi.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who lost the last Lok Sabha election from Begusarai, is up against BJP's two-term MP Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi.

A total of 162 candidates contested the elections held during the sixth phase on May 25, according to official data.