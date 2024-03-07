In Tripura Twist, Ex-Royal's Tipra Motha Party Joins BJP-Led Government

The Tipra Motha Party, in its first electoral battle last year, had fielded 42 candidates

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy to two new ministers - Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma, both from the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his council of ministers, and senior civil and security officials were present at the ceremony, held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

After year-long hectic talks, and six days after signing of a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government, the Opposition and the tribal-based TMP decided to join the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, adding a twist to Tripura politics.

TMP MLAs Animesh Debbarma, who was the Opposition leader before becoming a cabinet minister, and lawyer-turned-politician Brishaketu Debbarma, took oath as Ministers of State. Both are new entrants in the council of ministers in Tripura.

Both the tribal leaders, who took the oath in tribal 'Kokborok' language, were elected to the state assembly twice.

Before taking oath, Animesh Debbarma resigned from the post of Opposition leader in the assembly.

Since the BJP-led alliance assumed charge for the second consecutive term on March 8 last year, three ministerial berths had been lying vacant as the total strength of the cabinet is 12.

After Wednesday's expansion of the cabinet, one ministerial berth will remain vacant.

Another tribal-based party, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), is also an ally of the BJP-led government, and its only MLA Sukla Charan Noatia is a cabinet minister in charge of Cooperation, Tribal Welfare (TRP and PTG) and Welfare of Minorities Departments.

The TMP, in its first electoral battle in the assembly polls held last year, had fielded 42 candidates, including 20 on the tribal reserved seats. The party won 13 seats with a vote share of 19.69 per cent, as it highlighted its demand for 'Greater Tipraland' or a separate state for tribals under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.

After the assembly election, the TMP with overwhelming dominance among the tribals, became the second-largest party in the state to secure the main Opposition party status.

After wresting power in the politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in April 2021, the TMP intensified its agitation in support of its 'Greater Tipraland' demand, which has been strongly opposed by the ruling BJP, Left Front, Congress, Trinamool Congress and other parties.

On March 2, the TMP signed a tripartite agreement with the Center and the Tripura government in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and others.

According to the agreement, a joint working group or committee will be formed to work out and implement mutually agreed issues in a time-bound manner to ensure an "honourable" solution to tribals' demands.