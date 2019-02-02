2019 A Face-Off Between Nationalist, 'Anti-Bharat' Forces: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said BJPs aim in 2019 elections is to get 74 plus seats. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has termed the upcoming general elections in the country as a face-off between good governance and nationalist forces on one side and anti-Bharat forces on the other.

In the 2019 elections, one side is working for nationalism, development and good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the other side is trying to loot, breach country's security and are anti-Bharat, Yogi Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a rally of booth-level workers in which BJP president Amit Shah was also present. The UP chief minister said the mission of BJP in the coming elections was to win over 74 seats in the state.

In 2014 we got 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh, our aim in 2019 elections is to get 74 plus seats, Yogi Adityanath said.

He said that the BJP booth level workers were devoted to "Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot" and soon every family in the region will say "Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar". (My family is BJP family)