'Jungle Raj': BJP On Clash During INDIA Bloc's Rally In Ranchi

The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at the INDIA bloc over a clash during the opposition grouping's rally in Ranchi, calling it a display of 'Jungle Raj', and said workers of the opposition parties clashed because they have no common mission and vision for the country.

The BJP's reaction came after a clash took place reportedly between workers of the RJD and the Congress in the midst of the INDIA bloc's rally over the candidature of KN Tripathi from Chatra. The Congress has named KN Tripathi as its candidate from the Lok Sabha seat.

In a video message, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also asked people to be "very careful" in making their choice of the candidates when they vote in the Lok Sabha polls.

"What kind of alliance is this? In the joint public rally of the INDI alliance in Ranchi, chairs, tables, stools and lathis were thrown at each other by their karyakartas (party workers). Today they are breaking each others' heads, imagine what will they break if by mistake they come to power," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a video message.

"This Jungle Raj is taking place right at the rally spot itself," he charged.

Shehzad Poonawala described the opposition bloc as a grouping of parties which promotes "Jungle Raj and corruption" and alleged that they have come together only to "salvage their own family dynasty and politics of corruption".

The workers of the INDIA bloc parties clashed with each other at their joint rally because they have no common mission and vision for the country, he added.

The BJP leader alleged, "They (INDIA bloc) only have confusion, division, ambitions, family run professions and frustration. Because of this you can see politics of violence taking place in their rally itself," the BJP leader said.

"These are the parties of Jungle Raj and corruption. Therefore, people should be very careful and wary of what they are going to offer this country," he said, adding "They have come together to save their corruption".

