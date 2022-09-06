Fourth Assam Madrassa Demolished, This Time By Locals

This was the fourth Assam madrasa to be demolished in the past one month

A madrasa in Assam's Goalpara district was demolished by locals who alleged that the premises were used by two Bangladeshi nationals for terror activities, police said today.

The two Bangladeshi nationals, Aminul Islam and Jahangir Alom, are members of an Al Qaeda affiliated outfit, and they taught at the madrasa between 2020-22, officials said.

Aminul Islam and Jahangir Alom are currently on the run and a search is on to nab them.

A house next to the madrasa in Pakhiura Char area was also demolished, police said, adding that no government officials were involved in the demolition.

"The locals voluntarily demolished the madrasa and the residence adjacent to it in a mark of strong resentment towards Jihadi activities," police said.

A cleric, Jalaluddin Seikh, who had enrolled the two Al Qaeda members to teach at the madrasa was arrested last month for allegedly radicalising youths in the state.

This was the fourth Assam madrasa to be demolished in the past one month over alleged links with the terror outfits and attempts to set up "jihadi sleeper cells" in the state.

Last month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that Assam has become a hotbed of "jihadi activities". He also announced that religious teachers at mosques and madrasas in Assam will be required to register themselves on a government portal if they come from outside the state.

Since March this year, Assam police have arrested over 40 people and a strict vigil is being maintained, particularly in the minority-dominated areas of lower and central Assam, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials