Local Train Services Hit By Protests Over Thane Sex Assault Cases Resume After 10 Hours

The first suburban train reached Badlapur station at 8:05 PM, almost 10 hours after the services were suspended, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

Local Train Services Hit By Protests Over Thane Sex Assault Cases Resume After 10 Hours

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station

Mumbai:

Local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat section affected by protests at Badlapur railway station in Thane district resumed on Tuesday night after remaining suspended for 10 hours, a Central Railway official said.

The first suburban train reached Badlapur station at 8:05 PM, almost 10 hours after the services were suspended, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

"First Up local (Khopoli-CSMT) and Down local (CSMT-Karjat) both passed Badlapur at 8.05 pm," Nila said, adding that services were allowed after Railways operated a light engine on both tracks as per the safety protocol.

After a gap of several hours, the first local train for Badlapur from CSMT in south Mumbai departed at around 7 pm.

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by the school sweeper in the washroom, leading to massive disruption of local train services and diversion of some long-distance trains.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.