Live Updates: Weather Department Predicts Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Mumbai

New Delhi:
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra (File image)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The weather department also issued warnings for inclement weather along the west coast. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra.
Here are the live updates of rains in Maharashtra:
Waterlogging visuals from Palghar Maharashtra
- After heavy rainfall in Palghar district of Maharashtra, streets were waterlogged.
Landslide on Mumbai-Goa national highway
- Mumbai-Goa national highway in Maharashtra closed for traffic following a landslide caused by rainfall.
- The landslide occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. The road-clearing operation is underway by the police and administration.
- The Indian Meteorological Department predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at few places for the next few days in Konkan and other parts of south Maharashtra.
- Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast, says the weather department
Water-logging in different areas of Mumbai
- Due to overnight heavy rains in Mumbai, visuals show water-logging.
Mumbai records heavy rains
- Many parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas recorded heavy rains overnight.
- This led to traffic being affected in areas of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar Subway.
- The weather office has warned off heavy rains to continue in Mumbai with a "red alert".