Live Updates: PM Modi To Meet US President Donald Trump On Sidelines Of G7 Summit In France Today

NEW DELHI:
PM Modi is attending G7 summit in southwestern France city of Biarritz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the G7 Summit where he will speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation and also meet world leaders. He will be meeting US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and trade are high on the agenda. The summit in being held in southwestern France city of Biarritz. The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, PM Modi has been personally invited by the French President Emmanuel Macron.
Here are the live updates from G7 summit:
PM Modi attended a session of G7 summit on 'Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate'
PM Modi underlined India's contribution to address reducing biodiversity, climate change, water stress and ocean pollution, tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs.
Kashmir, trade to dominate PM-Trump talks
- The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and trade are high on the agenda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump today on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France.
- Mr Trump has spoken about "mediating" on Jammu and Kashmir and has described the issue as "explosive".
- "The President will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi how he plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights for Kashmir, as part of India's role as the world's largest democracy," a senior US administration official said.
G7 wrestles with Iran, Amazon fires and trade
- The summit saw a dramatic shift of focus when Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif flew in to discuss the diplomatic deadlock on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
- The Iranian top diplomat didn't meet US President Trump, French diplomats said.
French President Macron holds meeting with Iran Foreign Minister
- French President Emmanuel Macron has held a "positive" meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, an Elysee Palace source said.
US, Japan finalise negotiations on new trade agreement
- US and Japan have finalised negotiations on a new trade agreement that will enable Washington to increase its agricultural exports to the Asian country, US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced.
- The agreement will allow US producers to increase their agricultural and livestock exports, along with other products, totalling "billions of dollars", Mr Trump said in remarks to reporters with Mr Abe, Efe news reported.
- Both leaders said that certain details still remain to be ironed out in the final text, which could be signed next month during the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.
- The accord focuses on three areas -- agriculture, industrial products and digital commerce.
G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires, repair damage
- Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations said they are preparing to help Brazil battle fires burning across the Amazon region and repair the damage even as tens of thousands of soldiers got ready to join the fight against blazes that have caused global alarm.
- French President Emmanuel Macron said the summit leaders were nearing an agreement on how to support Brazil and said the agreement would involve both technical and financial mechanisms "so that we can help them in the most effective way possible."
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country and others will talk with Brazil about reforestation in the Amazon once fires there have been extinguished.