Live Updates: PM Modi To Meet US President Donald Trump On Sidelines Of G7 Summit In France Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the G7 Summit where he will speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation and also meet world leaders. He will be meeting US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and trade are high on the agenda. The summit in being held in southwestern France city of Biarritz. The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, PM Modi has been personally invited by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Here are the live updates from G7 summit: