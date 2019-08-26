PM Modi "Really Feels He Has It Under Control": Trump On Kashmir

PM Modi met Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India and Pakistan were one before 1947 and are capable of solving their own problems - reiterating India's stand that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral matter before US President Donald Trump, who had offered to mediate in the issue. "We spoke last night about Kashmir," added President Trump, who was addressing the press conference along with PM Modi before their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

"There are many bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, and we don't want to trouble any third country. We can discuss and resolve these issues bilaterally," PM Modi said. "India and Pakistan should work together for welfare of people of our two nations," he added, underscoring the many challenges before the two nations that are high as well on the priority list -- "illiteracy and poverty and disease".

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and trade were high on the agenda during the bilateral summit of the two leaders. President Trump has spoken of Kashmir, describing the issue as "explosive" and offering to mediate between India and Pakistan if asked.

Washington has traditionally maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.