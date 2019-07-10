Rahul Gandhi Visits Amethi First Time After Election Defeat: Live Updates

"It feels like coming home," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is in Amethi today, his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments-- Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi. He is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said. He will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj.

BJP leader Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by more than 55,000 votes. Mr Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 2004. He had won the elections from Kerala's Wayanad, the second constituency that he contested.

Here are the live updates of Rahul Gandhi's Amethi visit: