Rahul Gandhi Visits Amethi First Time After Election Defeat: Live Updates

BJP leader Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by more than 55,000 votes.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 10, 2019 16:03 IST
"It feels like coming home," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: 

Rahul Gandhi is in Amethi today, his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments-- Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi. He is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said. He will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj.

BJP leader Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by more than 55,000 votes. Mr Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 2004. He had won the elections from Kerala's Wayanad, the second constituency that he contested. 

Jul 10, 2019
15:59 (IST)
"I am very happy to come to Amethi. It feels like coming home," Rahul Gandhi tweeted

Jul 10, 2019
15:56 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi interacts with Congress workers in Amethi

Jul 10, 2019
09:31 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's likely Amethi schedule

  • During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments-- Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi. 
  • He is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said.
  • He will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj. 

