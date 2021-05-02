Election Results Live Updates: 'Khelo Hobe' Did Happen And We Won In The End, Says Mamata Banerjee

Assembly Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee is set to retain power with a spectacular 200-plus seats.

Mamata Banerjee is stacking up a huge victory in Bengal with the Trinamool Congress leading in 219 of 294 seats and the BJP looks set to finish below the 100-mark, the DMK is heading for a big victory in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is retaining Assam and the LDF is keeping Kerala, reveal latest figures in the counting of votes in state.

"'Khela hobe' did happen, and we did win. The BJP kept going on and on about double-engine sarkar, while I assured you all that I will score a double century. This is Bangla's win... this is Bengal's win... this is your win. This win has saved Bengal, it has saved the culture and tradition of Bengal," said Ms Banerjee who ran a bitter, no holds barred campaign against the BJP over two months as Covid cases surged in India.

In Tamil Nadu, the opposition DMK is way ahead with 69 per cent of the MLAs of the DMK-Led alliance leading in their respective seats while the ruling Left-led LDF front is likely to end a four-decade trend by retaining power in Kerala, early trends from the state show

In Assam, the BJP is ahead of its nearest rival Congress, which campaigned hard to reclaim its one-time bastion. "People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told reporters.

AINRC Chief N Rangaswamy, meanwhile, is leading in Puducherry at the moment with his alliance leading in 10 seats

The poll results in the four states and the Union Territory are also likely to reflect how the handling of the COVID pandemic has played on the voters' mind.

Here are the Live Election Results 2021 Updates on Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry:

May 02, 2021 18:42 (IST) The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate. - All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 18:39 (IST) Bengal Election Results: BJP Office Set On Fire In Bengal, Party Blames Trinamool



The BJP party office in Arambag was set on fire this evening as the Trinamool Congress inched towards a huge victory in the assembly elections, reopening allegations of violence by the ruling party. The BJP's leaders and workers tweeted the video, alleging that Trinamool has unleashed violence on their workers elsewhere as well. (Read full story here

May 02, 2021 18:36 (IST) Kerala Election Results: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Loses In Palakkad



'Metro Man' and BJP's freshly minted member E Sreedharan, who was initially leading in Palakkad, has lost to Congress. Palakkad's significance for the BJP is that the party came second in this seat in the last state election. The Palakkad municipality is also governed by the BJP. The Congress's Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad by over 17,000 votes in the last election. He has been fielded again on this seat by the party.

May 02, 2021 18:33 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election trends at 6:30 pm



May 02, 2021 18:31 (IST) Kerala Results: "Kerala Does Not Accept Communalism, Divisiveness," Says Pinarayi Vijayan



"BJP had claimed they will big win in Kerala. Senior BJP leaders made claims of forming the government. We had stated that BJP's existing seat will also not exist in Kerala. Several top BJP leaders spent their time and money in Kerala. They must understand Kerala's peculiarity. Kerala does not accept communalism, divisiveness," said Mr Vijayan.

May 02, 2021 18:27 (IST) Watch | "Don't worry about #Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that": Mamata Banerjee on #ElectionResults#WestBengalPollspic.twitter.com/jzUUBoJEIx - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 18:15 (IST) West Bengal Election trends at 6:11 pm





May 02, 2021 18:14 (IST)

May 02, 2021 18:12 (IST) Bengal Election Results: "Khelo Hobe" Did Happen And We Won In The End, Says Mamata Banerjee

#ElectionResults | "People of Bengal won, this is everyone's victory": West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media #WestBengalPollspic.twitter.com/gNdnVS8dty - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 18:07 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election trends at 5:56 pm





May 02, 2021 18:03 (IST) Election Result 2021: BJP Claims Party Office Set On Fire In Bengal

BJP office reportedly set on fire in Bengal's Arambagh. NDTV's Akhilesh Singh brings in more details #ElectionResults#WestBengalPollspic.twitter.com/EJUtBoNDVo - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 17:57 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election trends at 5:56 pm





May 02, 2021 17:54 (IST) Sharad Pawar Congratulates Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin



NCP president Sharad Pawar congratulated Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin as their parties look set to win the assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively.

May 02, 2021 17:45 (IST) "People Of Tamil Nadu Have Voted For Change": Rahul Gandhi's Congratulates MK Stalin

Congratulations to Shri MK Stalin for the victory.



People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction.



Best wishes. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 17:42 (IST) Kerala Election Result: "Kerala Has Given Verdict In Favor Of LDF," Says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan



"Kerala has given a verdict in favor of the LDF. But this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID19 continues to spread. This is the time to continue the fight against COVID19," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says.

May 02, 2021 17:37 (IST) People's mandate proves that they are happy with the pro-people policies of LDF govt. It's a victory of people. PM Modi with half a dozen ministers campaigned here but they even lost the one seat they had. People here have defeated communal forces: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI-M pic.twitter.com/NxVeU2PfKR - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 17:33 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results: Udhayanidhi Stalin Wins From Chepauk Constituency



DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin won from the Chepauk constituency by a margin of 68,880 votes.

May 02, 2021 17:28 (IST) Assam Election Result: Himanta Biswa Sarma Wins Jalukbari Constituency For 5th Consecutive Term

@BJP4India won Jalukbari LAC-by a margin of 1,01,911 votes.



It would be my Privilege to represent the constituency for 5th consecutive term.



My gratitude to the people of Jalukbari,Honble PM @narendramodi , HM @AmitShah and national president @JPNadda



JAI AAI ASOM,JAI HIND - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 17:21 (IST) Assam Election Results: BJP Leading In 78 Of 126 Seats



The BJP is leading in 78 of the 126 seats, taking it far ahead of its nearest rival Congress, which campaigned hard to reclaim its one-time bastion.

May 02, 2021 17:17 (IST) #ElectionResults | Mamata Banerjee seen walking for the 1st time post her ankle injury



NDTV's Monideepa Banerjie reports#WestBengalElectionspic.twitter.com/25ImUo9VWL - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 17:12 (IST) #ElectionResults | "You all have worked very hard": Mamata Banerjee requests party workers to not hold a victory march in view of rising #COVID19 cases #WestBengalElections2021pic.twitter.com/gpVXRLm9KY - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 17:11 (IST) Assam Election Result: Jailed CAA-Activist Akhil Gogoi Wins From Sibsagar



Jailed CAA-activist Akhil Gogoi has won from Sibsagar. Mr Gogoi, a graduate from Cotton College, was contesting against BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwar and Congress nominee Subhramitra Gogoi. Jailed CAA-activist Akhil Gogoi has won from Sibsagar. Mr Gogoi, a graduate from Cotton College, was contesting against BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwar and Congress nominee Subhramitra Gogoi.

May 02, 2021 17:02 (IST) At a glance: The 3 heavyweight candidates who are battling it out in the high-stake #AssamAssemblyPolls



More here: https://t.co/0CnuNeicvcpic.twitter.com/jy946L8ERC - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 16:48 (IST) Opinion: It Was BJP Who Made It Mamata vs Modi. Too Far.



West Bengal has given Modi and Shah a reality check. Prashant Kishor does not have to give up his job (as he had promised he would if the Trinamool lost). Now, over to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for the next big fight." West Bengal has given Modi and Shah a reality check. Prashant Kishor does not have to give up his job (as he had promised he would if the Trinamool lost). Now, over to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for the next big fight."

May 02, 2021 16:43 (IST) Kerala Election Results 2021: CPM's KK Ramachandran Wins From Puthukkad Constituency



CPM's KK Ramachandran wins by a margin of 27,353 votes over UDF's Sunil Anthikkad from Puthukkad assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission.

May 02, 2021 16:40 (IST) Puducherry Election Results: BJP's A Namassivayam Wins From Mannadipet Constituency





"I am thankful to the voters for electing me as their representative. NDA will take up welfare activities for people of Puducherry and continue to work for them," he says.

May 02, 2021 16:36 (IST) My congratulations to @CMOKerala@vijayanPinarayi for his remarkable re-election, a first in 44 years. It is our duty to respect the confidence the people have shown in him & his government. In the fight against #Covid & communalism, he should have our support. - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 16:34 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Result: How Key Candidates Are Faring In Their Constituencies



May 02, 2021 16:20 (IST) Bengal Election Results: Trinamool's Manoj Tiwari Wins Howrah North Seat

Cricketer and Trinamool Congress candidate Manoj Tiwari has won from Howrah North seat.

May 02, 2021 16:18 (IST) Assam: Bharatiya Janata Praty (BJP) workers celebrate by distributing sweets at party office in Guwahati, as official trends show BJP leading in 57 seats. pic.twitter.com/Eh32Irc8Io - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 16:11 (IST) Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party's victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 16:10 (IST) Bengal Election Results: "Our Approach Should Be Inclusive One," Says BJP's Chandra Bose



"We must understand the heritage and culture of Bengal, and I feel we the BJP fell short on that account. We just couldn't influence the intellectual community in Bengal, something that Mamata Banerjee had done to defeat the Left in 2011. I feel that to counter Mamata Banerjee's minority appeasement, we the BJP indulged in polarisation. And while that worked in certain pockets, it didn't work across Bengal. Our approach must be an inclusive one," BJP's Chandra Bose told NDTV.

May 02, 2021 16:08 (IST) Kerala Election Result: Health Minister KK Shailaja Wins By Over 42,000 Votes



Kerala Health Minister Shailaja has won from Mattanur in Kannur, defeating her nearest rival by over 42,000 votes. Kerala Health Minister Shailaja has won from Mattanur in Kannur, defeating her nearest rival by over 42,000 votes.

May 02, 2021 15:50 (IST) Assembly Election 2021: Film Stars Who Contested The Polls See How They Are Faring



From Kamal Haasan to Khushbu Sundar, several film stars and celebrities contested the recently-concluded Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam." From Kamal Haasan to Khushbu Sundar, several film stars and celebrities contested the recently-concluded Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam."

May 02, 2021 15:44 (IST) Assam Election Results: Congress Claims It Will Win Despite Trends Favouring BJP



Despite trends till Sunday afternoon showing a comeback for the BJP in Assam, the Congress claimed that the Grand Alliance of the opposition parties will emerge victorious and form the government once the final results are out.

All India Congress Committee National General Secretary Jitendra Singh said the trends so far will be reversed in the next two to four hours.

"I am still saying that the ''Mahajot'' will form the government. Only 3-4 rounds are over at this moment, while counting will continue for more than 15 rounds in most of the seats," said Mr Singh, the in-charge of Assam Congress.

May 02, 2021 15:29 (IST) Trinamool To Win 205+ Seats, 140+ Seats For DMK In Tamil Nadu: NDTV Forecast



Bengal Trinamool 205+ BJP 75-85

Assam BJP 90+ Congress 35+

Kerala LDF 90 UDF45

Tamil Nadu DMK 140+ AIADMK 80+

May 02, 2021 15:24 (IST) Assam Election Results: BJP Leading In 76 Seats, Congress Ahead In 49





May 02, 2021 15:21 (IST)



A Counting Agent wearing PPE kit in Khargram(SC) Assembly Constituency, Murshidabad District.

At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed during the counting by 95,000 officials, officials said.

May 02, 2021 15:13 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election trends at 3:10 pm



May 02, 2021 15:10 (IST) Bengal Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee Takes Lead In Nandigram, Ahead By 1,353 Votes



Mamata Banerjee is leading in Nandigram by 1,353 votes at the end of 13th round of counting.

May 02, 2021 15:07 (IST) #NDTVExclusive | "I have enough": @PrashantKishor tells NDTV that he wants to quit as a poll strategist and do something else in life. pic.twitter.com/UghmNG1Qeq - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:58 (IST) Bengal Election Result: Trinamool Leading In 206 Seats, BJP No. 2, Left Gains In 1





May 02, 2021 14:53 (IST) Chennai: DMK workers and supporters who were celebrating at the party headquarters have now left after the Election Commission ordered States/UTs to prohibit victory celebrations urgently#TamilNaduElectionspic.twitter.com/suKCkPgyEQ - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:45 (IST) Puducherry Election trends at 2:42 pm





May 02, 2021 14:42 (IST) Bengal Election Result: Suvendu Adhikari Lead Over Mamata Banerjee Drops To 4,392 In Nandigram



BJP's Suvendu Adhikari lead over Mamata Banerjee has dropped to 4,392 votes after 12th round of counting in Nandigram.

May 02, 2021 14:37 (IST) Assam Election Result: BPF's Sitting MLA Loses In Kokrajhar East



BPF's sitting MLA and Minister Pramila Rani Brahma loses to UPPL's Lawrence Islary in Kokrajhar East.

May 02, 2021 14:31 (IST) Bengal Election Results: "We Fought Hard," Prashant Kishor Tells NDTV





"We have been quite confident all along. All the BJP was doing throughout was run this massive propaganda that BJP is about to win. But we fought hard. The numbers may not seem like it is a close contest, but in reality it was. Numbers don't reflect the true fight on ground. The BJP has fought hard and like I said before, that they are definitely a formidable force here in Bengal," election strategist Prashant Kishor told NDTV.

May 02, 2021 14:19 (IST) #ElectionResults | Stalin-led DMK heads for big win in Tamil Nadu, show leads



NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports from outside MK Stalin's residence#TamilNaduElectionspic.twitter.com/2xgpBotouI - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:18 (IST) West Bengal Election Results: The Big Fight In Nandigram



NDTV's Monideepa Banerjie reports: "(BJP's) Suvendu Adhikari was leading by over 10,000 votes against Mamata Banerjee. Then Mr Adhikari left his house to travel to the counting station, but on the way the margin of his lead dipped. Last I heard the current lead is around 3,000 votes. So, Mamata Banerjee has pulled back the margin somewhat, but it is still a cause of concern for her. However, counting is happening in Nandigram block-1, where there is a mixed population of all communities. Trinamool sources said when counting happens in Nandigram block-2, which is dominated by the minority community, Ms Banerjee will go past Mr Adhikari."

May 02, 2021 14:02 (IST) Bengal Election Results 2021: Prashant Kishor's Old Tweet Trending



Prashant Kishor's tweet way back in December flooded Twitter timelines today as the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee raced to a massive tally in Bengal today, beating the BJP in a nerve-wracking battle that started years ago. Prashant Kishor had posted a big "save-this-tweet" dare to the BJP on December 21. The ruling party would "struggle to cross double digits" in the 294-member assembly, the poll strategist had said, vowing to quit Twitter if his prediction did not come true. For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal



PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! - Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

May 02, 2021 13:53 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Result: What DMK Leader Said On Supporters Celebrating At Party Office



DMK's TKS Elangovan said that party chief MK Stalin has requested supporters to follow Covid protocols. "The cadres are simply jubilant. Our leader's advice to the cadres is that let them celebrate from their homes as Election Commission is taking serious note of any violation. We are a responsible political party," Mr Elangovan said.

May 02, 2021 13:48 (IST) Election Result: Forecast From NDTV Election Desk, Based On Current Trends





May 02, 2021 13:46 (IST) Bengal Election Result: "Congratulations Tigress Of Bengal," Sena's Sanjay Raut Tweets To Mamata Banerjee



As trends predicted a sweep for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to twitter to congratulate her. Congratulations Tigress of Bengal..

ओ दीदी,

दीदी ओ दीदी!

@MamataOfficial@derekobrienmp@MahuaMoitrapic.twitter.com/orDkTAuPr3 - Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 2, 2021 As trends predicted a sweep for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to twitter to congratulate her.

May 02, 2021 13:38 (IST) Official trends | AIADMK's V Ramu leading from Katpadi, DMK's Durai Murugan (in file photo) trailing.#TamilNaduElection2021pic.twitter.com/KBhiL9ZHMR - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 13:29 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election trends at 1:23 pm





May 02, 2021 13:27 (IST) West Bengal Election Results: Expert On 3 Things That Worked For Mamata Banerjee



"Three things have worked for Mamata Banerjee - 1. Playing the underdog. It has worked in the past for Indira Gandhi and more recently Arvind Kejriwal... now it has worked for Mamata Banerjee, who was seen in a wheelchair, being targeted by big leaders day and night. The underdog has given a stupendous performance. 2. The second thing that has worked for Mamata Banerjee is the consolidation of the minority votes. The BJP went so strongly with its Hindutva that the anxious minority community came together. That is something BJP must learn about states with a large minority population - that it must not go so strong with Hindutva. That being said, the Congress has been completely decimated in Bengal with Mamata Banerjee walking away with the complete minority vote. And 3. COVID-19 surge went against the BJP. The last three phases of election saw a huge Covid factor playing against the BJP, and Mamata Banerjee capitalised on it. If you see the last three phases of elections, the BJP's performance completely dropped," political commentator Arati Jerath told NDTV.

May 02, 2021 13:24 (IST) Kerala Election Results: BJP Candidate And 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Leading In Palakkad



'Metro Man' and BJP's freshly minted member E Sreedharan is winning in Kerala's Palakkad with 6,754 votes. His party is leading in 4 seats in the state, latest trends show.

May 02, 2021 13:22 (IST) #ElectionResults | "It's a stupendous performance by Mamata Banerjee": Senior journalist Arati Jerath on TMC crossing the 200-mark #WestBengalPollspic.twitter.com/wMPTA200Dv - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 13:21 (IST) West BengalElection Results: Trinamool's Madan Mitra Leads In Kamarhati



Trinamool's Madan Mitra is leading by over 18,000 votes in Kamarhati constituency. Mr Mitra has been challenged by BJP's Anindya Raju Banarjee and CPI(M)'s Sayandip Mitra in the constituency.

May 02, 2021 13:16 (IST) West Bengal Election Results: What Poll Expert N Ram Said



"Mamata Banerjee must focus on her governance from here on. There was a lot of discontent among the people of Bengal. In fact, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the electorate of the Left completely gravitated to the BJP as they preferred even the BJP to that of Mamata Banerjee," The Hindu's N Ram told NDTV.

May 02, 2021 13:12 (IST) #WATCH TMC supporters celebrate at Kalighat, Kolkata as party leads on 202 seats as per official trends#WestBengalElections2021pic.twitter.com/iiOyPhf8be - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 13:07 (IST) Bengal Election Results: Disappointment For BJP In Bengal, Party Reduced To 85 Seats, Trends Show





May 02, 2021 13:04 (IST) Election Results: Poll Body Directs Chief Secretaries To Take Strong Action On Victory Rallies



Election Commission has taken serious note of reports of victory celebrations in four states and union territory. The poll body has directed Chief Secretaries of the states to file FIR and suspend SHO of the concerned police station and report action taken immediately of each such incidence.

May 02, 2021 12:59 (IST) Bengal Election Results: Early Trends Show Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Ahead



Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has crossed the half-way mark in early leads in Bengal and is leading in 202 seats, though the BJP seems to have made gains since the 2019 national elections. The Chief Minister's Trinamool and the BJP ran a bitter, no holds barred campaign that defied Covid safety rules as well as the poll code. But Mamata Banerjee is trailing the BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari - her former close aide -- in Nandigram, which is the most-watched fight in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has crossed the half-way mark in early leads in Bengal and is leading in 202 seats, though the BJP seems to have made gains since the 2019 national elections. The Chief Minister's Trinamool and the BJP ran a bitter, no holds barred campaign that defied Covid safety rules as well as the poll code. But Mamata Banerjee is trailing the BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari - her former close aide -- in Nandigram, which is the most-watched fight in Bengal.

May 02, 2021 12:55 (IST) Trends At 12:45 am: Trinamool All Set To Sweep Bengal, BJP To Retain Assam





Trinamool is all set to sweep Bengal, BJP to retain Assam, LDF to retain Kerala and MK Stalin-led DMK is set form the government in Tamil Nadu

May 02, 2021 12:51 (IST) Assam Election Results: People Blessed Us, BJP To Retain Power In Assam, Says Sarbananda Sonowal



Elated over the initial trends, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP-led alliance will retain power in the state.

"People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Mr Sonowal told reporters. (Read full story here

May 02, 2021 12:47 (IST) Assam Election Results: BJP Leading In 81 Seats, Trends Show





In Assam, the BJP is leading in 81 of the 126 seats, far ahead of its nearest rival Congress, which campaigned hard to reclaim its one-time bastion.

May 02, 2021 12:44 (IST) Bengal Election Results: Trinamool Supporters Celebrate





Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate at Kalighat in Kolkata as the party leads in over 200 seats, according to latest trends.

May 02, 2021 12:41 (IST) Kerala Election Results 2021: NDTV Projections At 12:22 pm



NDTV Projections: LDF heading towards 90 seats versus UDF's 45-50 seats

May 02, 2021 12:33 (IST) Bengal Election Results: Trinamool Crosses 200 Mark, BJP No. 2





Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has crossed the half-way mark in early leads in Bengal though the BJP seems to have made gains since the 2019 national elections. The Chief Minister's Trinamool and the BJP ran a bitter, no holds barred campaign that defied Covid safety rules as well as the poll code. But Mamata Banerjee is trailing the BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari - her former close aide -- in Nandigram, which is the most-watched fight in Bengal.

May 02, 2021 12:22 (IST) West Bengal Election Result: Derek O'Brien Takes Dig At Amit Shah As Trinamool Crosses 200-Mark



As trends showed a comfortable win for Trinamool Congress in Bengal, party leader put out a tweet that appeared to take potshot at Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in which he says that the BJP will win over 200 seats in the state. 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/HgLVbq5Lni - Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:13 (IST) Kerala Assembly Election Results: BJP's Suresh Gopi Leading From Thrissur



Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate from Thrissur, is leading in Thrissur, early trends show. Thrissur is witnessing a tri-cornered fight in assembly polls. Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister late K Karunakaran''s daughter Padmaja Venugopal is fighting the polls in the constituency that was her father''s long-standing political bastion. BJP has fielded actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, known for his dialogues in Malayalam films. P Balachandran is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate. Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate from Thrissur, is leading in Thrissur, early trends show. Thrissur is witnessing a tri-cornered fight in assembly polls. Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister late K Karunakaran''s daughter Padmaja Venugopal is fighting the polls in the constituency that was her father''s long-standing political bastion. BJP has fielded actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, known for his dialogues in Malayalam films. P Balachandran is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate.

May 02, 2021 12:09 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election trends at 12:07 pm





May 02, 2021 12:06 (IST) #ElectionResults | "I spoke to over 200 women, they said that they would have never voted for anybody other than AIADMK. They are forced to vote for MNM and others as they do not want to vote for BJP": Kasthuri, actor and political analyst#TamilNaduElectionspic.twitter.com/bqUSDNIoUj - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:05 (IST) Bengal Election News: PM Modi Did 24 Rallies In Bengal, Amit Shah Addressed 27 Rallies



Mamata Banerjee looks set to win a third term in Bengal despite a spirited fight by the BJP. The latest forecast from NDTV Election Desk showed that the Trinamool is poised to get 190+ seats in Bengal. The BJP - whose campaigns were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah - seems to have made gains since the 2019 national elections. Mamata Banerjee looks set to win a third term in Bengal despite a spirited fight by the BJP. The latest forecast from NDTV Election Desk showed that the Trinamool is poised to get 190+ seats in Bengal. The BJP - whose campaigns were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah - seems to have made gains since the 2019 national elections.

May 02, 2021 11:59 (IST) Bengal Election Results: How Key Candidates Are Faring In Their Constituencies





May 02, 2021 11:58 (IST) Assam Election Results: State Congress Chief Trails From Gohpur



Assam Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora is trailing from Gohpur. The APCC president was one of the 264 candidates who contested in the first phase of assembly polls.

May 02, 2021 11:53 (IST) #WATCH | DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.#TamilNaduElections2021pic.twitter.com/61tbcETHYk - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 11:51 (IST) Election Results 2021: BJP's A Namasivayam Wins in Puducherry



BJP's A Namasivayam has won in Puducherry. In Uppalam, DMK candidate Anipal has won. For all updates on Puducherry election results, click BJP's A Namasivayam has won in Puducherry. In Uppalam, DMK candidate Anipal has won. For all updates on Puducherry election results, click here

May 02, 2021 11:43 (IST) Assam Election Result: BJP Leading in 84 Seats, Congress In 41





May 02, 2021 11:33 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results: 69% MLAs Of DMK-Led Alliance Leading In Their Seats, Trends Show

Trends suggest that 69% of the sitting MLAs belonging to the DMK-led alliance are leading in their seats.

May 02, 2021 11:26 (IST) #KeralaElections2021 | CPM-led LDF is all set to retain power, as per the latest trends pic.twitter.com/QAZkTT0kGb - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 11:25 (IST) Kerala Election Results: Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Trailing By 2,000 Votes



Jose K Mani, the Kerala Congress (M) chief who recently joined the LDF camp after snapping decades-old ties with the UDF, is trailing by nearly 2,000 votes against his rival and sitting MLA, Mani C Kappan, the poll body said.

Poonjar sitting MLA and Kerala Janapaksham Secular leader, PC George is trailing by a massive margin of over 8,000 votes, it said.

May 02, 2021 11:22 (IST) #ElectionResults | Trinamool Congress crosses halfway mark in early leads



NDTV's Saurabh Gupta reports#WestBengalPollspic.twitter.com/JWQB0YlHKG - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 11:21 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: DMK leaders Kanimozhi And TR Baalu Reach MK Stalin's Residence



Senior DMK leaders Kanimozhi and TR Baalu have reached party chief MK Stalin's residence. Mr Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, is also present. The DMK is currently leading in 136 seats while the ruling AIDMK is ahead in 96 seats.

May 02, 2021 11:18 (IST) DMK Alliance Poised For 140 Seats vs AIADMK's 80 Seats: NDTV Forecast



Early forecast at this time (11 am) from NDTV Election Desk. #TamilNadu - DMK+ poised for 140 seats vs AIADMK 80 seats (if current trends continue)

May 02, 2021 11:16 (IST) Kerala Election Results: How Key Candidates Are Faring In Their Constituencies





May 02, 2021 11:13 (IST) Kerala Election Results 2021: Left Front Heading Towards Comfortable Win, NDTV Forecast Shows



The ruling Left-led LDF front is likely to retain power in Kerala, NDTV's forecast for the state show. The Congress-led UDF alliance is leading in nearly 50 seats.

Meanwhile, "Metroman" E Sreedharan is leading from his Palakkad constituency while another party candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is ahead in Nemom - the lone seat the party managed to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, "Metroman" E Sreedharan is leading from his Palakkad constituency while another party candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is ahead in Nemom - the lone seat the party managed to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

May 02, 2021 11:08 (IST) Kerala Election Results: LDF Leading In 88 Seats, Election Trends At 11:05 am Show





May 02, 2021 11:04 (IST) West Bengal Election Trends At 11:01 am



