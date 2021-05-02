Election Results Live Updates: 'Khelo Hobe' Did Happen And We Won In The End, Says Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi:
Assembly Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee is set to retain power with a spectacular 200-plus seats.
Mamata Banerjee is stacking up a huge victory in Bengal with the Trinamool Congress leading in 219 of 294 seats and the BJP looks set to finish below the 100-mark, the DMK is heading for a big victory in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is retaining Assam and the LDF is keeping Kerala, reveal latest figures in the counting of votes in state.
"'Khela hobe' did happen, and we did win. The BJP kept going on and on about double-engine sarkar, while I assured you all that I will score a double century. This is Bangla's win... this is Bengal's win... this is your win. This win has saved Bengal, it has saved the culture and tradition of Bengal," said Ms Banerjee who ran a bitter, no holds barred campaign against the BJP over two months as Covid cases surged in India.
In Tamil Nadu, the opposition DMK is way ahead with 69 per cent of the MLAs of the DMK-Led alliance leading in their respective seats while the ruling Left-led LDF front is likely to end a four-decade trend by retaining power in Kerala, early trends from the state show
In Assam, the BJP is ahead of its nearest rival Congress, which campaigned hard to reclaim its one-time bastion. "People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told reporters.
AINRC Chief N Rangaswamy, meanwhile, is leading in Puducherry at the moment with his alliance leading in 10 seats
The poll results in the four states and the Union Territory are also likely to reflect how the handling of the COVID pandemic has played on the voters' mind.
Bengal Election Results: BJP Office Set On Fire In Bengal, Party Blames Trinamool
The BJP party office in Arambag was set on fire this evening as the Trinamool Congress inched towards a huge victory in the assembly elections, reopening allegations of violence by the ruling party. The BJP's leaders and workers tweeted the video, alleging that Trinamool has unleashed violence on their workers elsewhere as well. (Read full story here
Kerala Election Results: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Loses In Palakkad
'Metro Man' and BJP's freshly minted member E Sreedharan, who was initially leading in Palakkad, has lost to Congress. Palakkad's significance for the BJP is that the party came second in this seat in the last state election. The Palakkad municipality is also governed by the BJP. The Congress's Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad by over 17,000 votes in the last election. He has been fielded again on this seat by the party.
"BJP had claimed they will big win in Kerala. Senior BJP leaders made claims of forming the government. We had stated that BJP's existing seat will also not exist in Kerala. Several top BJP leaders spent their time and money in Kerala. They must understand Kerala's peculiarity. Kerala does not accept communalism, divisiveness," said Mr Vijayan.
Bengal Election Results: "Khelo Hobe" Did Happen And We Won In The End, Says Mamata Banerjee
Election Result 2021: BJP Claims Party Office Set On Fire In Bengal
NCP president Sharad Pawar congratulated Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin as their parties look set to win the assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively.
"People Of Tamil Nadu Have Voted For Change": Rahul Gandhi's Congratulates MK Stalin
Kerala Election Result: "Kerala Has Given Verdict In Favor Of LDF," Says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
"Kerala has given a verdict in favor of the LDF. But this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID19 continues to spread. This is the time to continue the fight against COVID19," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says.
Tamil Nadu Election Results: Udhayanidhi Stalin Wins From Chepauk Constituency
DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin won from the Chepauk constituency by a margin of 68,880 votes.
Assam Election Result: Himanta Biswa Sarma Wins Jalukbari Constituency For 5th Consecutive Term
Assam Election Results: BJP Leading In 78 Of 126 Seats
The BJP is leading in 78 of the 126 seats, taking it far ahead of its nearest rival Congress, which campaigned hard to reclaim its one-time bastion.
Assam Election Result: Jailed CAA-Activist Akhil Gogoi Wins From Sibsagar
Jailed CAA-activist Akhil Gogoi has won from Sibsagar. Mr Gogoi, a graduate from Cotton College, was contesting against BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwar and Congress nominee Subhramitra Gogoi.
Kerala Election Results 2021: CPM's KK Ramachandran Wins From Puthukkad Constituency
CPM's KK Ramachandran wins by a margin of 27,353 votes over UDF's Sunil Anthikkad from Puthukkad assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission.
Puducherry Election Results: BJP's A Namassivayam Wins From Mannadipet Constituency
"I am thankful to the voters for electing me as their representative. NDA will take up welfare activities for people of Puducherry and continue to work for them," he says.
Bengal Election Results: Trinamool's Manoj Tiwari Wins Howrah North Seat
Cricketer and Trinamool Congress candidate Manoj Tiwari has won from Howrah North seat.
Bengal Election Results: "Our Approach Should Be Inclusive One," Says BJP's Chandra Bose
"We must understand the heritage and culture of Bengal, and I feel we the BJP fell short on that account. We just couldn't influence the intellectual community in Bengal, something that Mamata Banerjee had done to defeat the Left in 2011. I feel that to counter Mamata Banerjee's minority appeasement, we the BJP indulged in polarisation. And while that worked in certain pockets, it didn't work across Bengal. Our approach must be an inclusive one," BJP's Chandra Bose told NDTV.
Kerala Election Result: Health Minister KK Shailaja Wins By Over 42,000 Votes
Kerala Health Minister Shailaja has won from Mattanur in Kannur, defeating her nearest rival by over 42,000 votes.
Assam Election Results: Congress Claims It Will Win Despite Trends Favouring BJP
Despite trends till Sunday afternoon showing a comeback for the BJP in Assam, the Congress claimed that the Grand Alliance of the opposition parties will emerge victorious and form the government once the final results are out.
All India Congress Committee National General Secretary Jitendra Singh said the trends so far will be reversed in the next two to four hours.
"I am still saying that the ''Mahajot'' will form the government. Only 3-4 rounds are over at this moment, while counting will continue for more than 15 rounds in most of the seats," said Mr Singh, the in-charge of Assam Congress.
Trinamool To Win 205+ Seats, 140+ Seats For DMK In Tamil Nadu: NDTV Forecast
Bengal
Trinamool 205+
BJP 75-85
Assam
BJP 90+
Congress 35+
Kerala
LDF 90
UDF45
Tamil Nadu
DMK 140+
AIADMK 80+
Assam Election Results: BJP Leading In 76 Seats, Congress Ahead In 49
At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed during the counting by 95,000 officials, officials said.
Tamil Nadu Election trends at 3:10 pm Bengal Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee Takes Lead In Nandigram, Ahead By 1,353 Votes
Mamata Banerjee is leading in Nandigram by 1,353 votes at the end of 13th round of counting.
Bengal Election Result: Trinamool Leading In 206 Seats, BJP No. 2, Left Gains In 1 Puducherry Election trends at 2:42 pm Bengal Election Result: Suvendu Adhikari Lead Over Mamata Banerjee Drops To 4,392 In Nandigram
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari lead over Mamata Banerjee has dropped to 4,392 votes after 12th round of counting in Nandigram.
Assam Election Result: BPF's Sitting MLA Loses In Kokrajhar East
BPF's sitting MLA and Minister Pramila Rani Brahma loses to UPPL's Lawrence Islary in Kokrajhar East.
Bengal Election Results: "We Fought Hard," Prashant Kishor Tells NDTV
"We have been quite confident all along. All the BJP was doing throughout was run this massive propaganda that BJP is about to win. But we fought hard. The numbers may not seem like it is a close contest, but in reality it was. Numbers don't reflect the true fight on ground. The BJP has fought hard and like I said before, that they are definitely a formidable force here in Bengal," election strategist Prashant Kishor told NDTV.
West Bengal Election Results: The Big Fight In Nandigram
NDTV's Monideepa Banerjie reports: "(BJP's) Suvendu Adhikari was leading by over 10,000 votes against Mamata Banerjee. Then Mr Adhikari left his house to travel to the counting station, but on the way the margin of his lead dipped. Last I heard the current lead is around 3,000 votes. So, Mamata Banerjee has pulled back the margin somewhat, but it is still a cause of concern for her. However, counting is happening in Nandigram block-1, where there is a mixed population of all communities. Trinamool sources said when counting happens in Nandigram block-2, which is dominated by the minority community, Ms Banerjee will go past Mr Adhikari."
Bengal Election Results 2021: Prashant Kishor's Old Tweet Trending
Prashant Kishor's tweet way back in December flooded Twitter timelines today as the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee raced to a massive tally in Bengal today, beating the BJP in a nerve-wracking battle that started years ago. Prashant Kishor had posted a big "save-this-tweet" dare to the BJP on December 21. The ruling party would "struggle to cross double digits" in the 294-member assembly, the poll strategist had said, vowing to quit Twitter if his prediction did not come true.
Tamil Nadu Election Result: What DMK Leader Said On Supporters Celebrating At Party Office
DMK's TKS Elangovan said that party chief MK Stalin has requested supporters to follow Covid protocols. "The cadres are simply jubilant. Our leader's advice to the cadres is that let them celebrate from their homes as Election Commission is taking serious note of any violation. We are a responsible political party," Mr Elangovan said.
As trends predicted a sweep for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to twitter to congratulate her.
Tamil Nadu Election trends at 1:23 pm West Bengal Election Results: Expert On 3 Things That Worked For Mamata Banerjee
"Three things have worked for Mamata Banerjee - 1. Playing the underdog. It has worked in the past for Indira Gandhi and more recently Arvind Kejriwal... now it has worked for Mamata Banerjee, who was seen in a wheelchair, being targeted by big leaders day and night. The underdog has given a stupendous performance. 2. The second thing that has worked for Mamata Banerjee is the consolidation of the minority votes. The BJP went so strongly with its Hindutva that the anxious minority community came together. That is something BJP must learn about states with a large minority population - that it must not go so strong with Hindutva. That being said, the Congress has been completely decimated in Bengal with Mamata Banerjee walking away with the complete minority vote. And 3. COVID-19 surge went against the BJP. The last three phases of election saw a huge Covid factor playing against the BJP, and Mamata Banerjee capitalised on it. If you see the last three phases of elections, the BJP's performance completely dropped," political commentator Arati Jerath told NDTV.
Kerala Election Results: BJP Candidate And 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Leading In Palakkad
'Metro Man' and BJP's freshly minted member E Sreedharan is winning in Kerala's Palakkad with 6,754 votes. His party is leading in 4 seats in the state, latest trends show.
West BengalElection Results: Trinamool's Madan Mitra Leads In Kamarhati
Trinamool's Madan Mitra is leading by over 18,000 votes in Kamarhati constituency. Mr Mitra has been challenged by BJP's Anindya Raju Banarjee and CPI(M)'s Sayandip Mitra in the constituency.
West Bengal Election Results: What Poll Expert N Ram Said
"Mamata Banerjee must focus on her governance from here on. There was a lot of discontent among the people of Bengal. In fact, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the electorate of the Left completely gravitated to the BJP as they preferred even the BJP to that of Mamata Banerjee," The Hindu's N Ram told NDTV.
Bengal Election Results: Disappointment For BJP In Bengal, Party Reduced To 85 Seats, Trends Show Election Results: Poll Body Directs Chief Secretaries To Take Strong Action On Victory Rallies
Election Commission has taken serious note of reports of victory celebrations in four states and union territory. The poll body has directed Chief Secretaries of the states to file FIR and suspend SHO of the concerned police station and report action taken immediately of each such incidence.
Bengal Election Results: Early Trends Show Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Ahead
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has crossed the half-way mark in early leads in Bengal and is leading in 202 seats, though the BJP seems to have made gains since the 2019 national elections. The Chief Minister's Trinamool and the BJP ran a bitter, no holds barred campaign that defied Covid safety rules as well as the poll code. But Mamata Banerjee is trailing the BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari - her former close aide -- in Nandigram, which is the most-watched fight in Bengal.
Trends At 12:45 am: Trinamool All Set To Sweep Bengal, BJP To Retain Assam
Trinamool is all set to sweep Bengal, BJP to retain Assam, LDF to retain Kerala and MK Stalin-led DMK is set form the government in Tamil Nadu
Assam Election Results: People Blessed Us, BJP To Retain Power In Assam, Says Sarbananda Sonowal
Elated over the initial trends, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP-led alliance will retain power in the state.
"People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Mr Sonowal told reporters. (Read full story here
Assam Election Results: BJP Leading In 81 Seats, Trends Show
In Assam, the BJP is leading in 81 of the 126 seats, far ahead of its nearest rival Congress, which campaigned hard to reclaim its one-time bastion.
Bengal Election Results: Trinamool Supporters Celebrate
Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate at Kalighat in Kolkata as the party leads in over 200 seats, according to latest trends.
Kerala Election Results 2021: NDTV Projections At 12:22 pm
NDTV Projections: LDF heading towards 90 seats versus UDF's 45-50 seats
Bengal Election Results: Trinamool Crosses 200 Mark, BJP No. 2
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has crossed the half-way mark in early leads in Bengal though the BJP seems to have made gains since the 2019 national elections. The Chief Minister's Trinamool and the BJP ran a bitter, no holds barred campaign that defied Covid safety rules as well as the poll code. But Mamata Banerjee is trailing the BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari - her former close aide -- in Nandigram, which is the most-watched fight in Bengal.
West Bengal Election Result: Derek O'Brien Takes Dig At Amit Shah As Trinamool Crosses 200-Mark
As trends showed a comfortable win for Trinamool Congress in Bengal, party leader put out a tweet that appeared to take potshot at Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in which he says that the BJP will win over 200 seats in the state.
Kerala Assembly Election Results: BJP's Suresh Gopi Leading From Thrissur
Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate from Thrissur, is leading in Thrissur, early trends show. Thrissur is witnessing a tri-cornered fight in assembly polls. Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister late K Karunakaran''s daughter Padmaja Venugopal is fighting the polls in the constituency that was her father''s long-standing political bastion. BJP has fielded actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, known for his dialogues in Malayalam films. P Balachandran is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate.
Mamata Banerjee looks set to win a third term in Bengal despite a spirited fight by the BJP. The latest forecast from NDTV Election Desk showed that the Trinamool is poised to get 190+ seats in Bengal. The BJP - whose campaigns were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah - seems to have made gains since the 2019 national elections.
Bengal Election Results: How Key Candidates Are Faring In Their Constituencies Assam Election Results: State Congress Chief Trails From Gohpur
Assam Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora is trailing from Gohpur. The APCC president was one of the 264 candidates who
contested in the first phase of assembly polls.
Election Results 2021: BJP's A Namasivayam Wins in Puducherry
Assam Election Result: BJP Leading in 84 Seats, Congress In 41
Tamil Nadu Election Results: 69% MLAs Of DMK-Led Alliance Leading In Their Seats, Trends Show
Trends suggest that 69% of the sitting MLAs belonging to the DMK-led alliance are leading in their seats.
Kerala Election Results: Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Trailing By 2,000 Votes
Jose K Mani, the Kerala Congress (M) chief who recently joined the LDF camp after snapping decades-old ties with the UDF, is trailing by nearly 2,000 votes against his rival and sitting MLA, Mani C Kappan, the poll body said.
Poonjar sitting MLA and Kerala Janapaksham Secular leader, PC George is trailing by a massive margin of over 8,000 votes, it said.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: DMK leaders Kanimozhi And TR Baalu Reach MK Stalin's Residence
Senior DMK leaders Kanimozhi and TR Baalu have reached party chief MK Stalin's residence. Mr Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, is also present. The DMK is currently leading in 136 seats while the ruling AIDMK is ahead in 96 seats.
DMK Alliance Poised For 140 Seats vs AIADMK's 80 Seats: NDTV Forecast
Early forecast at this time (11 am) from NDTV Election Desk. #TamilNadu - DMK+ poised for 140 seats vs AIADMK 80 seats (if current trends continue)
The ruling Left-led LDF front
is likely to retain power in Kerala, NDTV's forecast for the state show. The Congress-led UDF alliance is leading in nearly 50 seats.
Meanwhile, "Metroman" E Sreedharan is leading from his Palakkad constituency while another party candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is ahead in Nemom - the lone seat the party managed to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Kerala Election Results: LDF Leading In 88 Seats, Election Trends At 11:05 am Show West Bengal Election Trends At 11:01 am Puducherry Election Results: BJP Leading In 4 Seats
The BJP is leading in four seats. The party is part of the AINRC-led alliance.