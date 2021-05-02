Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: How To Check Assam Election Result 2021 Online

Assam Election Result 2021: The result for the Assam Assembly elections will be declared today

The result for the Assam Assembly election 2021, which were held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6 - will be declared today (May 2). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and initial leads are expected soon after. The Assam Assembly comprises of 126 seats, one for each MLA from 126 Assembly constituencies in the state. The majority mark for the Assam Assembly is 64 seats.

Assam recorded an average 82.04 per cent voter turnout in the 3-phase elections. The BJP, which is the incumbent government in the state, is in an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The Congress-led 'Mahajot' or grand allaince of 10 parties in Assam includes Badruddin Ajmal's party AIDUF and the Bodoland People's Front as the main partners. The third front in Assam is the United Regional Front, which includes Lurinjyoti Gogoi's Assam Jatiya Parishad and Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the 2021 Assam Assembly election by putting measures in place to ensure strict adherence to health protocols, as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 in India. A three-tier security apparatus has also been arranged at the 331 counting halls across Assam.

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021 - All You Need To Know:

Q1: How can I check Assam Assembly election result 2021 online?

Q2: Where can I watch live TV coverage on Assam Assembly election result 2021?

Q3: How I can compare Assam election results 2021 to the previous election results in 2016?

Q4: How can I find live constituency-wise results online on Assam Assembly election result 2021?

Q5: How can I find live party-wise results online on Assam Assembly election result 2021?

Q6: Where can I find vote sharing percentage online on Assam Assembly election result 2021?

