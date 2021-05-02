Assam Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Today Amid Strict Covid Protocol

Assam voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (FILE)

Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Assam will start at 8 am with strict adherence to health protocols as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. An average 82.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to 126 assembly constituencies in Assam.

A three-tier security apparatus has also been arranged at the 331 counting halls across the state that voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, Election Commission officials said.

Counting of votes will also take place for assembly polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each polling centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed, officials said.

Here are the live updates on Assam Election Results 2021:

May 02, 2021 07:27 (IST) Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: Covid Protocol During Counting Of Votes

Considering the fact that coronavirus infection is raging in Assam, steps have been taken to ensure that COVID guidelines are strictly followed during the counting.

Arrangements have been made for sanitising the counting venues frequently during the process.



Wearing of face masks and use of sanitisers have been made mandatory for entering the counting halls.



EVMs and VVPATs at the well-ventilated counting venues will be sanitised before the commencement of the process.



Tables will be placed in the counting halls in such a way so that social distancing norms are maintained.



Unlike in 2016 assembly elections when there were 143 counting halls with 14 tables each, the number of tables has been reduced to seven per hall this time.





May 02, 2021 07:24 (IST) Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: How To Check Assam Election Result 2021 Online

The result for the Assam Assembly election 2021, which were held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6 - will be declared today (May 2). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and initial leads are expected soon after. The Assam Assembly comprises of 126 seats, one for each MLA from 126 Assembly constituencies in the state. The majority mark for the Assam Assembly is 64 seats.

Assam recorded an average 82.04 per cent voter turnout in the 3-phase elections. The BJP, which is the incumbent government in the state, is in an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The Congress-led 'Mahajot' or grand allaince of 10 parties in Assam includes Badruddin Ajmal's party AIDUF and the Bodoland People's Front as the main partners. The third front in Assam is the United Regional Front, which includes Lurinjyoti Gogoi's Assam Jatiya Parishad and Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal.

May 02, 2021 07:22 (IST) Assam Election Results 2021: Assam Bans Victory Rally On Counting Day, Extends Night Curfew Till May 7

COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Friday banned victory rallies across the state on May 2, when Assembly election results will be declared. The government has also extended the night curfew across the state till May 7.



The state government has released two separate notification in this regard.

"Any victory procession or assembly at any public place during and after the counting on 02.05.2021 is prohibited," the notification released by the government said.



COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Friday banned victory rallies across the state on May 2, when Assembly election results will be declared. The government has also extended the night curfew across the state till May 7.

The state government has released two separate notification in this regard.

"Any victory procession or assembly at any public place during and after the counting on 02.05.2021 is prohibited," the notification released by the government said.

It has specified that winning candidate will only be accompanied by two persons while the cracking of fire crackers and usage of loud speakers has been prohibited.

May 02, 2021 07:21 (IST) "Assam BJP, Allies Will Win 83 Seats": State Party Chief Ahead Of Results

The BJP, along with its alliance partners in Assam, will win 83 seats claimed its state party chief, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, on Friday, two days before the election results. The projection is far below the 100 seats the BJP claimed to win but comfortably above the majority mark of 64. The state Assembly strength is 126.

Explaining the break-up of numbers, Mr Dass said the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will suffer reverses and will have to settle with just eight seats. The BJP will win 70 seats, he said, adding the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), another partner, will win five seats.

The BJP, project exit polls, is set to retain power in Assam by winning 73 of 126 seats. Exit polls, however, often get it wrong

May 02, 2021 07:18 (IST) Assam Election Results 2021: Visuals from outside a counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati



May 02, 2021 07:16 (IST) Assam Election Results 2021: Poll Of Exit Polls On Assam

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power in Assam, NDTV's poll of exit polls, an aggregate of exit polls, has predicted.

The BJP is expected to win 72 of 126 seats. The Congress is likely to win 53 seats, says the poll of exit polls.

May 02, 2021 07:13 (IST) Assam Election Results 2021: BJP looking for a second straight term

In Assam the BJP is looking for a second straight term and has allied with the Asom Gana Parishad and the UPPL (United People's Party Liberal) to secure the state. The Congress campaigned hard to reclaim its one-time bastion. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are two of the biggest names on the ballot.

May 02, 2021 07:10 (IST) Counting halls up by 200% due to COVID norms; nearly a lakh personnel to count votes on Sunday

Beginning 8 am on Sunday, the counting of votes for the 822 Assembly seats spread across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will take place at 2,364 counting halls following the COVID-19 protocols, the Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday.

In 2016, the total number of counting halls was 1,002. The over-200-per cent increase is due to the distancing norms being followed by the poll panel to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



West Bengal will have the maximum number of 1,113 counting halls, Kerala 633, Assam 331, Tamil Nadu 256 and Puducherry 31, the Election Commission said.