Election Results 2021 Live Updates: LDF Crosses Halfway Mark In Kerala, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam, Early Leads Show

Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee is trying to retain power for third time in Bengal

West Bengal is witnessing a close fight with the ruling Trinamool Congress and its main challenger, the BJP, leading in 90 seats each, early trends from the state show. In Tamil Nadu, the opposition DMK is ahead with party chief MK Stalin and son leading in their respective seats. In neighbouring Kerala, the ruling Left-led LDF front - which is hoping to end a four-decade trend by retaining power - is ahead in 72 seats while the Congress is leading in 52 seats, early trends from the state show

The BJP has registered early gains in Bengal where it ran a bitter, no holds barred campaign against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, defying Covid safety rules as well as the poll code.

Tamil Nadu, the opposition DMK and its allies may score over the ruling AIADMK in its first state election since the death of its charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

For the Congress, the assembly election results in Puducherry and Assam - where it has campaigned aggressively - is crucial for its presence in the state.

The poll results in the four states and the Union Territory are also likely to reflect how the handling of the COVID pandemic has played on the voters' mind.

Here are the Live Election Results 2021 Updates on Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry:

May 02, 2021 09:16 (IST) Assam Assembly Election Results: BJP Leads In 34 Seats, Congress In 19



The ruling BJP is leading in 34 seats while the Congress is ahead in 19 seats, early trends from postal ballots show. Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Assam is underway with strict adherence to health protocols as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. An average 82.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to 126 assembly constituencies in Assam.

May 02, 2021 09:10 (IST) Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021: Left Ahead In 61 Seats, Congress Leads In 47 Seats



The ruling LDF front is ahead in 61 seats in Kerala while the Congress is leading in 47 seats, early trends from the state show.

May 02, 2021 09:08 (IST) West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2021: Left Leading In 2 Seats, Early Trends Show



West Bengal is witnessing a close fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The Left - which has ruled the state till 2011 - is leading in only two seats.

May 02, 2021 09:05 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2021: DMK Ahead In 37 Seats, ADMK Gains In 32 Seats





MK Stalin's DMK is leading in 37 seats in Tamil Nadu, which is a five per cent gain from the 2016 election, early trends from the state show. The ADMK is ahead in 32 seats.

May 02, 2021 09:00 (IST) West Bengal Assembly Election Result: BJP Leading In Upper Bengal



BJP leading in six our of 10 seats in Upper Bengal while the ruling Trinamool in ahead in four.

May 02, 2021 08:57 (IST) Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021: LDF Leads In Early Rounds, But Down Vs 2016



The ruling LDF front is ahead in 53 seats in Kerala while the Congress is leading in 41 seats, early trends from the state show. The ruling Left-led LDF front is hoping to end a four-decade trend by retaining power in the state - its only remaining fort in the country.

May 02, 2021 08:53 (IST) West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee vs BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari In Nandigram





The most-watched fight in Bengal will be for Nandigram, where the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces off against the BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari, her ex-aide whose December defection triggered a flood of exits.

May 02, 2021 08:41 (IST) #ElectionResult | The BJP and the Trinamool Congress are neck and neck as the latest leads continue to come in.#WestBengalPolls



Live updates: https://t.co/8KIumZwU5spic.twitter.com/cg8QHz9VmG - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 08:41 (IST) Assam Assembly Election Results: BJP Ahead In 12 Seats, Congress Leads In 9

The ruling BJP is ahead In 12 seats in Assam. The Congress - which campaigned aggressively - is leading in nine seats.

May 02, 2021 08:38 (IST) Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021: LDF Leading In 30 Seats, Congress In 27



Leads in 60 seats have emerged from Kerala. The ruling LDF is leading in 30 seats while opposition UDF is ahead in 27 seats. Interestingly, the BJP, which is a marginal player, is ahead in three seats.

May 02, 2021 08:35 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results: MK Stalin Leading In Kolathur, Son In Chepauk





May 02, 2021 08:30 (IST) West Bengal Election Results 2021: BJP Leading In 23 Seats, Trinamool In 18



The BJP is leading in 23 seats while the ruling Trinamool Congress is leading in 18 as per trends at 8:25 am.

May 02, 2021 08:24 (IST) Negative Tests Or 2 Jabs Must To Enter Counting Halls: Election Commission To Poll Candidates



No candidates or their agents will be allowed inside the counting halls without a negative coronavirus report, the Election Commission has said.

May 02, 2021 08:22 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2021: DMK Gains In 5 Seats, PMK In One Seat





May 02, 2021 08:15 (IST) Bengal Assembly Election Results: Early leads Show BJP Leading In 4 Seats, Trinamool In Bengal





BJP is leading in four seats in Bengal while the ruling Trinamool Congress is ahead in one seat, early leads from the state show.

May 02, 2021 08:12 (IST) Election Results 2021: Counting Of Votes Begins For State Elections



Counting of votes have begun for the five states amid India's Covid fight. Counting of votes is taking place at 2,364 counting halls following the COVID-19 protocols, according to the Election Commission. In 2016, the total number of counting halls was 1,002. The over-200-per cent increase is due to the distancing norms being followed by the poll panel to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

May 02, 2021 07:55 (IST) West Bengal Assembly Election Result: "Not Sure How Pandemic Will Impact Poll Results," Says Senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose



"Not sure how the pandemic will impact the West Bengal poll results," Senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose tells NDTV. Bengal saw a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. While the last two phases of Bengal elections saw subdued campaigning due to the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the first six phases saw the constant exchange of barbs between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leaders.

May 02, 2021 07:49 (IST) Trends and results can be accessed at https://t.co/JCoAEDlky2 and "Voter helpline" mobile app available at Google Play Store and Apple App store pic.twitter.com/TZT3S6b2XK - Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 1, 2021

May 02, 2021 07:47 (IST) How To Check Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Online



Counting of votes in Tamil Nadu will be held among with three other states of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, elections were held in 234 assembly seats. The fate of 4,218 candidates will be decided in the state polls, the first one, held after the death of former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK and the DMK are the key contestants. You can watch the live TV coverage on ndtv.com and the NDTV New App.

May 02, 2021 07:44 (IST) Election Results 2021: 15 Rounds Of Sanitisation Carried Out At Each Counting Centres Amid Covid Pandemic





Image source: Election Commission

Sanitisation being held at a Counting Centre in Kerala as per the Election Commission's guidelines for the counting of votes today. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed during the counting by 95,000 officials, officials said.

May 02, 2021 07:37 (IST) #WestBengalElections2021 | Will the TMC retain power or will the BJP topple the Mamata Banerjee-led government? Counting of votes today. pic.twitter.com/SKYdbqwxsN - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 07:36 (IST) Assembly Election 2021: All 5 Polls Were Held Amid Covid Surge





All five elections were held as India was hit by a massive surge in coronavirus cases. On March 14, two weeks before the first phase there were fewer than 25,000 new cases per day. On March 27 there were around 62,000 and, by April 29, there were well over 3.5 lakh per day. On Saturday the country crossed the four-lakh mark for the first time.

May 02, 2021 07:31 (IST) Election Results 2021: Counting Halls Increased By Over 200% Amid Covid Pandemic



Counting of votes will take place at 2,364 counting halls following the COVID-19 protocols, according to the Election Commission. In 2016, the total number of counting halls was 1,002. The over-200-per cent increase is due to the distancing norms being followed by the poll panel to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

May 02, 2021 07:27 (IST) West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2021: Exit Polls Predict Close Fight With Thin Edge For Mamata Banerjee



Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has an edge in Bengal, though with a majority greatly shrunk, according to exit polls.

The Trinamool Congress, which surged to power in 2011 toppling the 34-year Left citadel, had improved its tally by 27 seats in 2016, winning 2011.

Statutory warning: Exit polls can often get it wrong.

May 02, 2021 07:24 (IST) Assembly Election Result 2021: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, "Metroman" E Sreedharan Among Key Candidates In Kerala



In Kerala, as many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, "Metroman" E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, K J Alphons among others were in fray for the 140 assembly seats.



May 02, 2021 07:18 (IST) Assam: Counting of votes for #AssemblyElections2021 to be held today. Visuals from outside a counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati (ANI) pic.twitter.com/AadYih3y0s - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 07:14 (IST) Puducherry Elections Results 2021: Ex-Chief Minister N Rangaswamy's party, Congress-DMK Key Contenders For Power



In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy led All India NR Congress-BJP alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power.

As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the whole of the UT while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties.

May 02, 2021 06:59 (IST) Assam Assembly Election Result 2021 - All You Need To Know:



Assam Assembly election were held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6. The Assam Assembly comprises of 126 seats, one for each MLA from 126 Assembly constituencies in the state. The majority mark for the Assam Assembly is 64 seats.

Assam recorded an average 82.04 per cent voter turnout in the 3-phase elections. The BJP, which is the incumbent government in the state, is in an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). To read more about the elections, click here

May 02, 2021 06:54 (IST) How To Check West Bengal Election Results 2021 Online



Counting of votes will be held today in the high-stake West Bengal assembly elections in the shadow of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. West Bengal saw a marathon eight-phase Assembly elections in 2021. The exit polls have forecast a tight contest between Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the crucial West Bengal Assembly Polls. If you want to check the Bengal Assembly election 2021 results live, click here

May 02, 2021 06:45 (IST) Kerala assembly election results 2021: Left-led LDF front is looking to retain power in Kerala





In Kerala the incumbent LDF is hoping to buck tradition and win re-election. The Congress-led UDF is the other main alliance. Both LDF, UDF have expressed confidence of victory in Kerala polls ahead of counting.

May 02, 2021 06:36 (IST) Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma are biggest names in Assam





In Assam the BJP is looking for a second straight term and has allied with the Asom Gana Parishad and the UPPL (United People's Party Liberal) to secure the state. The Congress campaigned hard to reclaim its one-time bastion. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are two of the biggest names on the ballot.

May 02, 2021 06:27 (IST) West Bengal Assembly Elections: Trinamool Congress surged to power in 2011 toppling the 34-year Left citadel





Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has an edge in Bengal, though with a majority greatly shrunk, according to exit polls.

The Trinamool Congress, which surged to power in 2011 toppling the 34-year Left citadel, had improved its tally by 27 seats in 2016, winning 2011.

May 02, 2021 06:22 (IST) Bengal Elections 2021: Amid Polls, Virus Grew Faster In India

Bengal voted in a record eight phased-polls to choose the next government. Amid the elections, the state saw coronavirus spreading much faster than before. While India's average growth rate is believed to be 7 per cent, West Bengal's average growth rate is 13 per cent.

May 02, 2021 06:20 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Eyes Return After A Decade

The DMK is hoping to return to power after nearly a decade. DMK chief MK Stalin is hoping to contesting from Kolathur while his son Udhayanidhi is contesting from Chepauk.

May 02, 2021 06:16 (IST) Tamil Nadu is witnessing the first state election after the deaths of two political icons and former chief ministers - M. Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

May 02, 2021 06:14 (IST) In Tamil Nadu, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and his party Makkal Needhi Maiam hope to gain grounds after a rather forgettable debut in 2019 national elections.