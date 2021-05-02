Kerala Election Results 2021: Left Hopes To Retain Power, Congress Banking On Anti-Incumbency

The Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 were held with strict adherence to anti-coronavirus protocols.

Kerala Election Results 2021: Left Hopes To Retain Power, Congress Banking On Anti-Incumbency

Kerala had registered a voter turnout of 73.40 per cent (File)

New Delhi:

Kerala voted in a single phase on April 6 to elect 140 MLAs to the state Assembly, whose term will end on June 1, 2021. The state had registered a voter turnout of 73.40 per cent. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today.

The Assembly Elections were held with strict adherence to anti-coronavirus protocols. Wearing of masks and maintaining proper social distance was made mandatory during the entire election process. The number of polling booths was increased for staggered voting.

In the 2016 elections, the CPIM-led Left Democratic Front or LDF had won the majority of votes. The main fight in the state is between the LDF and the Congress-led UDF. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hopes to form the government for the second consecutive term, the Congress, which had won 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala in 2019, is banking on the anti-incumbency factor.

In the past, the state has alternated between the LDF and UDF alliances. But the poll of exit polls has predicted a change to the pattern, allocating 85 of 140 seats to the LDF alliance and 53 to the Congress-led UDF.

The BJP, which has only one MLA in the state Assembly, hopes to win a toehold in the state.

Here are the Live Updates on the Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2021:

May 02, 2021 07:24 (IST)
Kerala Election Results 2021: Counting To Begin At 8 am

May 02, 2021 07:22 (IST)
Kerala Election Results 2021: All You Need To Know
The Kerala Assembly election 2021 results will be announced today after votes are counted. The Kerala Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6. Check Kerala Election Result 2021 online.
May 02, 2021 07:18 (IST)
Assembly Election Results 2021: How To Check Election Results On NDTV Website And App
Assembly Polls 2021 Results: The counting of votes for Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be done on 2nd May. Here's how you can check the results on NDTV website and App.
May 02, 2021 07:15 (IST)
NDTV 24x7 Live TV: Watch Live News | Live Updates: COVID in India & Election Results – NDTV.com
Watch the comprehensive Live coverage of the election results.
May 02, 2021 07:07 (IST)

Officials outside a counting centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Vote counting begins at 8 am.
May 02, 2021 06:57 (IST)
Live Election Results 2021 Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Results: All Eyes On Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee vs BJP, AIADMK's E Palaniswami vs MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan vs UDF, Sarbananda Sonowal vs Congress Fight
Who will rule West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry for the next five years? The answer to the most discussed question will start emerging from 8 am today when the counting of votes for the 822 Assembly seats begin amid strict Covid protocols.

Read here.
May 02, 2021 06:56 (IST)
Election Results 2021: Counting Day For India's Biggest Election Amid Pandemic: 10 Points
Counting of votes for the Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls - held between March 27 and April 29 - starts 8 am, amid a devastating second Covid wave and concerns the process could lead to a even bigger spike.

Read here.