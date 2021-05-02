Kerala Election Results 2021: Left Hopes To Retain Power, Congress Banking On Anti-Incumbency

Kerala had registered a voter turnout of 73.40 per cent (File)

Kerala voted in a single phase on April 6 to elect 140 MLAs to the state Assembly, whose term will end on June 1, 2021. The state had registered a voter turnout of 73.40 per cent. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today.

The Assembly Elections were held with strict adherence to anti-coronavirus protocols. Wearing of masks and maintaining proper social distance was made mandatory during the entire election process. The number of polling booths was increased for staggered voting.

In the 2016 elections, the CPIM-led Left Democratic Front or LDF had won the majority of votes. The main fight in the state is between the LDF and the Congress-led UDF. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hopes to form the government for the second consecutive term, the Congress, which had won 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala in 2019, is banking on the anti-incumbency factor.

In the past, the state has alternated between the LDF and UDF alliances. But the poll of exit polls has predicted a change to the pattern, allocating 85 of 140 seats to the LDF alliance and 53 to the Congress-led UDF.

The BJP, which has only one MLA in the state Assembly, hopes to win a toehold in the state.

Here are the Live Updates on the Kerala Assembly Elections Results 2021:

Counting of postal ballots for #KeralaAssemblypolls will begin at 8 am. Visuals from a counting centre in Kannur. pic.twitter.com/angvoLRV2v - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

The Kerala Assembly election 2021 results will be announced today after votes are counted. The Kerala Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6.

The Kerala Assembly election 2021 results will be announced today after votes are counted. The Kerala Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6.

Assembly Polls 2021 Results: The counting of votes for Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be done on 2nd May.

Officials outside a counting centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Vote counting begins at 8 am.



