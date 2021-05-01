Assembly Polls Results 2021: How To Check Results On NDTV Website, App

Assembly Elections 2021: Here's how you can check poll results on NDTV website and App

Assembly Elections 2021 Results: The countdown has started. Results for the Assembly Elections in four states - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu - and one Union Territory, Puducherry, will be out on May 2. Voting in the four states and one Union Territory were held from March 27 to April 29. Nearly 18 crore voters exercised their franchise in these elections amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. In West Bengal, counting will take place for 292 assembly constituencies, in Tamil Nadu 234, Kerala 140, Assam 126 and Puducherry 33. Now the big thing everyone is looking forward to: how to check the election results?

Assembly Elections 2021 Results: How to check Election Results On NDTV Website And App

Visit ndtv.com for the latest constituency-wise results of the four states and one Union Territory. You will see the results in real time, track prominent contestants and follow live updates from the newsroom. The ndtv.com website features cutting-edge graphics and detailed insight into the results. From present vote share to past results, you will be able to find the complete lowdown on ndtv.com. Click here to go to the election site.

You can also click hereand subscribe for real-time election results by constituency. Select up to 10 constituencies and we'll send you the latest updates as votes are counted on 2nd May.

If you have any queries, click here for the FAQs and more.

Download the NDTV News App if you haven't yet. You can stay connected to trends, results, the biggest election stories, videos and photos from NDTV newsrooms. You can also get quick and easy access to live TV, news beeps and more on your App.