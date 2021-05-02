Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Who Will Win In 5 States? Stage Set For Counting Of Votes Today

Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee is trying to retain power for third time in Bengal

Who will rule West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry for the next five years? The answer to the most discussed question will start emerging from 8 am today when the counting of votes for the 822 Assembly seats begin amid strict Covid protocols.

The most closely watched among them will be West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee is trying to retain power for third time amid a tough contest from the BJP. Exit polls have forecast an edge for the Trinamool Congress chief in what appears to be a tight race in the state.

In Kerala, the ruling Left-led LDF front is likely to end a four-decade trend by retaining power in the state - its only remaining fort in the country - exit polls forecast show.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the opposition DMK and its allies may score over the ruling AIADMK in its first state election since the death of its charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

For the Congress, the assembly election results in Puducherry and Assam - where it has campaigned aggressively - is crucial for its presence in the state.

The poll results in the four states and the Union Territory are also likely to reflect how the handling of the COVID pandemic has played on the voters' mind.

Here are the Live Election Results 2021 Updates on Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry: