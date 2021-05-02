Assembly Elections 2021: Here's how you can check 2021 West Bengal poll results online

Assembly Elections 2021 Results: Counting of votes will be held today in the high-stakes West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections in the shadow of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. West Bengal saw a marathon eight-phase Assembly elections in 2021. The exit polls have forecast a tight contest between Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the crucial West Bengal Assembly Polls. According to a report in news agency Press Trust of India, a three-tier security arrangement is in place in West Bengal's 108 counting centres. At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed across 23 districts of the state.

How To Check West Bengal Election Results 2021 Online

Q1: How can I check West Bengal Assembly election results 2021 online?

All live news and updates of Assembly Elections 2021 can be checked on the ndtv.com website. Click here for the real time results. Analysis, videos and the latest stories can be read on the App.

Q2: Where can I watch live TV coverage of West Bengal Assembly election result 2021?

If you want to watch the live TV coverage of West Bengal Assembly elections click here.

Q4: How can I find West Bengal Assembly election 2021 results live constituency wise ?

If you want to check the Bengal Assembly election 2021 results live constituency-wise, click here

Q5: How can I find West Bengal party wise results?

Click here to get a breakup of the results partywise

Q6: Where can I find vote sharing percentage online on West Bengal Assembly election results 2021?

For the vote sharing percentage of the parties in 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections click here