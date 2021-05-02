West Bengal Election Results 2021: Big Day In Trinamool Vs BJP - Live Updates

Kolkata:
Whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will retain the state or the BJP will emerge as the big winner in the state assembly election will be known today. Votes are being counted today for the election to the legislative assembly of West Bengal. The assembly election was spread over eight rounds of polling for a month amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The election saw a fierce contest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Both parties deployed their star candidates in the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP campaign in Bengal, while Ms Banerjee was the main force for the Trinamool Congress during the campaigning phase.
Here are the live updates for results of the West Bengal assembly election 2021:
Election results under shadow of Covid
The election results are seen as an early test of the impact the devastating second wave of the pandemic is having on support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. Counting of votes in West Bengal will begin shortly. The second wave has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues and crematoriums and left families scrambling for scarce medicines and oxygen.
And while India is the world's biggest producer of COVID-19 vaccines, shortages of the shots in some states have hindered the start of a mass vaccination drive.
Counting to begin shortly
Counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly election 2021 will begin shortly. Officials outside a counting centre at St Thomas Boys' School in Kolkata.
Counting of votes in Siliguri
Officials, counting agents and security forces arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in West Bengal. Counting of votes for assembly elections 2021 will begin shortly.
Postal ballots arrive
Postal ballots have arrived in David Hare Campus, Ballygunge for the constituency. It is a prestige seat for the Trinamool Congress. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, is the candidate from here.
Bengal's single-day Covid fatalities cross 100-mark
West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest one-day COVID-19 deaths with 103 people succumbing to the infection, the health department said in a bulletin a day before counting of votes in the assembly election.
The state's coronavirus death toll is 11,447 now. The tally also rose to 8,45,878 as a record single-day spike of 17,512 cases was registered.
Will BJP take Bengal?
The BJP, which had just three seats in the 294-member assembly after the polls and went to win 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had pulled out all the stops in the West Bengal in a determined bid to oust Mamata Banerjee, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and add another state to its tally of 17. The Left-Congress alliance is the third main contestant in the state.
Mamata Banerjee vs BJP
The result will decide whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power for 10 years and is arguably fighting the toughest election of her political career, has been able to thwart the challenge by the battle-hardened election army of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
3-tier security
A three-tier security arrangement is in place in West Bengal's counting centres and 256 companies of central forces deployed across 23 districts of the state that voted in a gruelling election marred by violence and vicious personal attacks.
