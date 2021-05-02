West Bengal Election Results Live: Mamata Banerjee Wins Nandigram, Trinamool Way Ahead Of Halfway Mark

West Bengal election: "3 things worked for Mamata Banerjee," says expert

"Three things have worked for Mamata Banerjee - 1. Playing the underdog. It has worked in the past for Indira Gandhi and more recently Arvind Kejriwal... now it has worked for Mamata Banerjee, who was seen in a wheelchair, being targeted by big leaders day and night. The underdog has given a stupendous performance. 2. The second thing that has worked for Mamata Banerjee is the consolidation of the minority votes. The BJP went so strongly with its Hindutva that the anxious minority community came together. That is something BJP must learn about states with a large minority population - that it must not go so strong with Hindutva. That being said, the Congress has been completely decimated in Bengal with Mamata Banerjee walking away with the complete minority vote. And 3. COVID-19 surge went against the BJP. The last three phases of election saw a huge Covid factor playing against the BJP, and Mamata Banerjee capitalised on it. If you see the last three phases of elections, the BJP's performance completely dropped," political commentator Arati Jerath told NDTV.