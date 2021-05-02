West Bengal Election Results Live: Mamata Banerjee Wins Nandigram, Trinamool Way Ahead Of Halfway Mark

Bengal election result 2021: The assembly election was spread over eight rounds of polling for a month amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

Bengal assembly election result 2021: Trinamool Congress is winning in Bengal, the trends show

The Trinamool Congress is way past the halfway mark of 147 seats in West Bengal and is in a comfortable position, trends show. The Trinamool is leading in over 210 seats, while the BJP is leading in 78 as at 4:30 pm. However, for the most part of early trends, both parties were neck and neck. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won from Nandigram seat, defeating her rival from the BJP Suvendu Adhikari, news agency ANI reported. The assembly election was spread over eight rounds of polling for a month amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The election saw a fierce contest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Both parties deployed their star candidates in the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP campaign in Bengal, while Ms Banerjee was the main force for the Trinamool Congress during the campaigning phase.

Here are the live updates for results of the West Bengal assembly election 2021:

May 02, 2021 17:01 (IST)
Bengal election results: "Tigress of Bengal," Sanjay Raut to Mamata Banerjee
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut praised Mamata Banerjee as the "Tigress of Bengal", as her party Trinamool Congress sets to retain power in West Bengal after the bitterly fought assembly election against the main rival BJP. It is "not easy to defeat Banerjee", even though the BJP worked hard and put in a lot of investment during the polls in West Bengal, Mr Raut said. "Congratulations Tigress of Bengal," the Rajya Sabha member tweeted after Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress surged way ahead of the BJP in leads.
May 02, 2021 16:25 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee wins in Nandigram: ANI
Mamata Banerjee wins in Nandigram, defeats BJP leader and turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, news agency ANI reported.

May 02, 2021 16:13 (IST)
Bengal election results: Congratulations pour in for Mamata Banerjee
With a Trinamool Congress victory imminent in West Bengal, congratulations poured in for party president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively," NCP's Sharad Pawar tweeted. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet congratulated the people of the state for being "conscious" and hailed the workers' efforts in defeating BJPs "politics of hate". Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated Ms Banerjee.
May 02, 2021 16:07 (IST)
Trinamool's Manoj Tiwari wins Howrah North seat
Cricketer and Trinamool Congress candidate Manoj Tiwari has won from Howrah North seat.
May 02, 2021 16:05 (IST)
Bengal election results: "Campaign became communal"
"I think the election campaign became so communal and polarised that the people at the end voted to keep that out. So, I think that is where the BJP lost out. As for Mamata Banerjee, the electorate has given her a third consecutive term, and that means that she must do something to address the issue of governance and all other factors involving corrupt practices," author Sabarna Roy told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 15:42 (IST)
Bengal election results: "Our approach should be inclusive one," says BJP's Chandra Bose
"We must understand the heritage and culture of Bengal, and I feel we the BJP fell short on that account. We just couldn't influence the intellectual community in Bengal, something that Mamata Banerjee had done to defeat the Left in 2011. I feel that to counter Mamata Banerjee's minority appeasement, we the BJP indulged in polarisation. And while that worked in certain pockets, it didn't work across Bengal. Our approach must be an inclusive one," BJP's Chandra Bose told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 15:18 (IST)
West Bengal election results: Mamata Banerjee takes slim lead in Nandigram
Mamata Banerjee has taken a slender lead of 1,453 votes in Nandigram in the 13th round of counting. This, after BJP's Suvendu Adhikari was leading as recently in the 11th round by almost 11,000 votes. With 4-5 more rounds of counting to go, the result could go either way.
May 02, 2021 15:06 (IST)
Bengal Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee Takes Lead In Nandigram, Ahead By 1,353 Votes
Mamata Banerjee leading in Nandigram by 1,353 votes at the end of 13th round of counting.
May 02, 2021 15:03 (IST)
Bengal Results 2021: "Mamata Banerjee Won Heart Of West Bengal," Tweets HD Kumaraswamy
"Despite the misuse of Central Government machinery and institutes like CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department, our beloved leader and @AITCofficial chief Mamata Banerjee has won the heart of West Bengal for the consecutive third time," tweets former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
May 02, 2021 15:01 (IST)
Bengal Election Results: "Emotional Day After Fighting World's Most Destructive Force," Tweets Derek O' Brien
"An emotional day after fighting the world's most destructive force, MO-SHA's BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless Election Commission. A momentous day for India and Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during Covid we have to celebrate responsibly," tweets Trinamool's Derek O'Brien.

May 02, 2021 14:57 (IST)
Bengal Assembly Election Results: "Asked Workers Not To Celebrate Win," Says Trinamool's Sayan Deb Chatterjee
"We really don't want to celebrate but there was an anti-campaign against TMC. Our workers were under pressure. This mandate has given them energy. Still, we're telling them not to celebrate due to COVID situation: Sayan Deb Chatterjee, State Secretary of Trinamool Youth Congress, reported news agency ANI.
May 02, 2021 14:46 (IST)
West Bengal election results: Prashant Kishor criticises Election Commission
"Despite being on the winning side, I appeal to all political parties that one thing they all must do is approach the Election Commission and protest the manner in which the elections were held. There is a pandemic and millions were exposed to a deadly virus and that is just wrong. Not just that, despite a win I will say that the Election Commission blatantly gave an open hand to BJP to do whatever they want without being penalised. Also the factor of religious polarisation - there was large-scale polarisation across Bengal and the Election Commission, which must ensure that doesn't happen, did nothing about it," political strategist Prashant Kishor told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 14:22 (IST)
West Bengal election results: "We fought hard," Prashant Kishor tells NDTV
"We have been quite confident all along. All the BJP was doing throughout was run this massive propaganda that BJP is about to win. But we fought hard. The numbers may not seem like it is a close contest, but in reality it was. Numbers don't reflect the true fight on ground. The BJP has fought hard and like I said before, that they are definitely a formidable force here in Bengal," election strategist Prashant Kishor told NDTV.

May 02, 2021 14:07 (IST)
West Bengal election results: No celebrations amid Covid
The police has told Trinamool supporters to stop celebrations in Bengal's Asansol. The Election Commission has asked states to "prohibit victory celebrations urgently" and to suspend officers if people gather in large numbers at areas under their watch.

May 02, 2021 14:02 (IST)
West Bengal election results: Wait for final results, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh
"Nothing has happened, we are in contest and the final result is awaited. There has been a swing away from us in many seats whilst counting is on... but you must see that there are many seats where BJP is trailing only by a very slender margin and so it may swing in our favour in the next few hours. Also, you must keep in mind that the counting of votes due to the pandemic is much slower than usual. So, there are many rounds of counting remaining and the leads as they stand may very well change," BJP's Dilip Ghosh told NDTV.

May 02, 2021 13:50 (IST)
Election results 2021: Prashant Kishor's old tweet on Bengal trending
Prashant Kishor's tweet way back in December flooded Twitter timelines today as the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee raced to a massive tally in Bengal today, beating the BJP in a nerve-wracking battle that started years ago. Prashant Kishor had posted a big "save-this-tweet" dare to the BJP on December 21. The ruling party would "struggle to cross double digits" in the 294-member assembly, the poll strategist had said, vowing to quit Twitter if his prediction did not come true.

May 02, 2021 13:46 (IST)
Election results: Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Mamata Banerjee
"Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
May 02, 2021 13:33 (IST)
Election results 2021: Mamata Banerjee to be Chief Minister for 3rd time, says Trinamool leader
"I was always telling the press that Mamata Banerjee will be Chief Minister for the third time. BJP tried their best to crack but they didn't succeed. The Left has now vanished from West Bengal due to their wrong policy of taking a communal force against a communal force," Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim told news agency ANI.

May 02, 2021 13:26 (IST)
Bengal election results: The big fight in Nandigram
NDTV's Monideepa Banerjie reports: "(BJP's) Suvendu Adhikari was leading in around 7,000 votes against Mamata Banerjee. Then Mr Adhikari left his house to travel to the counting station, but on the way the margin of his lead dipped. Last I heard the current lead is around 3,000 votes. So, Mamata Banerjee has pulled back the margin somewhat, but it is still a cause of concern for her. However, counting is happening in Nandigram block-1, where there is a mixed population of all communities. Trinamool sources said when counting happens in Nandigram block-2, which is dominated by the minority community, Ms Banerjee will go past Mr Adhikari."

May 02, 2021 13:19 (IST)
West Bengal election: "3 things worked for Mamata Banerjee," says expert
"Three things have worked for Mamata Banerjee - 1. Playing the underdog. It has worked in the past for Indira Gandhi and more recently Arvind Kejriwal... now it has worked for Mamata Banerjee, who was seen in a wheelchair, being targeted by big leaders day and night. The underdog has given a stupendous performance. 2. The second thing that has worked for Mamata Banerjee is the consolidation of the minority votes. The BJP went so strongly with its Hindutva that the anxious minority community came together. That is something BJP must learn about states with a large minority population - that it must not go so strong with Hindutva. That being said, the Congress has been completely decimated in Bengal with Mamata Banerjee walking away with the complete minority vote. And 3. COVID-19 surge went against the BJP. The last three phases of election saw a huge Covid factor playing against the BJP, and Mamata Banerjee capitalised on it. If you see the last three phases of elections, the BJP's performance completely dropped," political commentator Arati Jerath told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 13:16 (IST)
Election results: Over 70 letters to Election Commission, says Trinamool
"We have a bone to pick with the Election Commission. More than 70 letters were written to the Election Commission by Trinamool MPs and more than 5,000 letters were written by leaders, but we managed to get only three replies from them," the Trinamool's Riju Datta told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 12:48 (IST)
Election results 2021: Expert view
"I agree with N Ram, that Mamata Banerjee must focus on her governance. Bengal was a poorly governed state and had lot of issues like that of corruption and cut money. So, despite a win, the Trinamool must focus on improving Bengal. That being said, the BJP will surely hold them to task because the BJP is a formidable opposition wherever it is," political commentator Arati Jerath told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 12:45 (IST)
West Bengal election results: Expert view
"Mamata Banerjee, however, must focus on her governance from here on. There was a lot of discontent among the people of Bengal. In fact, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the electorate of the Left completely gravitated to the BJP as they preferred even the BJP to that of Mamata Banerjee," The Hindu's N Ram told NDTV.


May 02, 2021 12:43 (IST)
Bengal election results: Expert view
"The momentum is in favour of the Trinamool. It has been observed in almost all elections that towards the latter rounds of counting, the bump is in favour of the party which has the leads or momentum. And so, Mamata Banerjee could very well go past the 211-mark of 2016," NDTV editorial advisor Dorab Sopariwala said.

May 02, 2021 12:36 (IST)
Election results: Trinamool supporters celebrate
Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate at Kalighat in Kolkata as the party leads in over 200 seats, according to latest trends.

May 02, 2021 12:25 (IST)
Bengal election results: What the forecast says
The Trinamool is likely to settle with a number between 205 and 215, while the BJP may get 75 to 85.
May 02, 2021 12:14 (IST)
West Bengal election results: What the trends mean
The result will decide whether Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power for 10 years and is fighting the toughest election of her political career, has been able to thwart the challenge by the battle-hardened election army of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
May 02, 2021 11:01 (IST)
BJP's test in Malda and Murshidabad
The districts of Malda and Murshidabad, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had campaigned extensively, seem not to be working well for the BJP. The Trinamool Congress is keeping a close eye on this fact. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had made inroads in these districts, and they were quite confident of doing well in these districts, but that does not seem to be the case. But these districts are mainly minority dominated and so the BJP was never really confident about it. The BJP, however, wanted to capitalise on the inroads made by it during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and that is something that Trinamool is looking at closely.

May 02, 2021 10:52 (IST)
"BJP certainly made inroads in Bengal"
"Irrespective of the final result in Bengal, whether they emerge victorious or not, one thing is certain, that the BJP has successfully made massive inroads in Bengal - something that they had long aspired. It is not just about the political battle, but about taking the party ideology forward too for the party and its cadre," political analyst Badri Narayan told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 10:47 (IST)
"Too early to say anything": BJP
"It's too early to say anything because there are so many rounds (of counting). The situation will be clear only by evening. We had started from 3 and were challenged that we won't get even 100, we have crossed that mark. We will cross the magic number too," BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI.



May 02, 2021 10:34 (IST)
Trinamool crosses halfway mark in latest trends
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has crossed the halfway mark of 147 seats in West Bengal in latest trends. The party is leading in 150 seats, while its main rival BJP is leading in 123 seats.

May 02, 2021 10:10 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram
Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee is trailing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by around 7,000 votes. She was trailing in postal ballots by around 1,500 votes and now with EVMs being counted too, Mr Adhikari's lead has grown to around 7,000 votes. However, this is the counting from Nandigram-1 - where the minority community votes are not a factor. Nandigram-2 is where the minority community plays a big factor and that is where Ms Banerjee looks to gain most from.
May 02, 2021 09:57 (IST)
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari leading in Nandigram
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is leading in Nandigram with 7,287 votes, while his Trinamool rival Mamata Banerjee is trailing with 5,790 votes.
May 02, 2021 09:43 (IST)
Where the Left stands in early trends
"It is premature to say that the Left is completely out in Bengal as these are still very early leads. But that being said, yes, there was a large amount of polarisation between the two political forces of Trinamool Congress and BJP in Bengal," CPI(M) leader Tikender Singh Panwar told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 09:38 (IST)
Trinamool still maintains lead
The Trinamool is ahead in latest trends with 115 seats, while the BJP is leading in 107 as at 9:38 am.
May 02, 2021 09:28 (IST)
Close fight between Trinamool and BJP
The Trinamool and challenger BJP are locked in a neck and neck contest in West Bengal as counting of ballots is underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge. The Trinamool is ahead in latest leads with 97 seats, while the BJP is leading in 94 as at 9:28 am.
May 02, 2021 09:11 (IST)
Trinamool maintains lead
The Trinamool is ahead in latest leads with 83 seats, while the BJP is leading in 79 as at 9:10 am.
May 02, 2021 08:55 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee tweets
Even as counting is going on, Mamata Banerjee tweeted a tribute to filmmaker Satyajit Ray. "Maharaja Tomare Selam... Tribute to Satyajit Ray, legendary filmmaker, writer, composer, lyricist, illustrator, on his birth centenary. He is not only the pride of Bengal but also India & the whole world. He is an inspiration to people around the globe. #SatyajitRay100," Ms Banerjee tweeted.
May 02, 2021 08:52 (IST)
What experts are saying about latest leads
According to these very early leads, Mamata Banerjee is seen to be losing in two of her strongholds, including that of West Kolkata. "And forget 2016, but actually going down from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is a big cause of concern for the Trinamool," Dorab R Sopariwala told NDTV.
May 02, 2021 08:49 (IST)
Trinamool inches ahead
The Trinamool is marginally ahead in latest leads with 49 seats, while the BJP is leading in 46 as at 8:49 am.
May 02, 2021 08:40 (IST)
Super close fight in Bengal
The BJP continues to maintain an edge in Bengal. Latest leads show BJP is leading in 41 seats while Trinamool is leading in 39 as at 8:39 am.
May 02, 2021 08:30 (IST)
BJP maintains edge in latest leads
The BJP continues to maintain an edge in Bengal. Latest leads show BJP is leading in 32 seats while Trinamool is leading in 25 as at 8:29 am.
May 02, 2021 08:25 (IST)
BJP ahead in latest leads
The BJP is leading in 23 seats while the Trinamool is leading in 18 as at 8:25 am.
May 02, 2021 08:20 (IST)
Trinamool ahead in latest leads
The Trinamool is leading in 15 seats while the BJP is leading in 11 as at 8:19 am.
May 02, 2021 08:14 (IST)
Latest leads are in
The BJP is ahead in 4 seats while Trinamool Congress is leading in 3 as at 8:13 am.
May 02, 2021 08:09 (IST)
Very early leads from Bengal shows gain for BJP
Very early first lead from West Bengal shows a gain for BJP.
May 02, 2021 07:55 (IST)
Election results under shadow of Covid
The election results are seen as an early test of the impact the devastating second wave of the pandemic is having on support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. Counting of votes in West Bengal will begin shortly. The second wave has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues and crematoriums and left families scrambling for scarce medicines and oxygen.


And while India is the world's biggest producer of COVID-19 vaccines, shortages of the shots in some states have hindered the start of a mass vaccination drive.
May 02, 2021 07:48 (IST)
Counting to begin shortly
Counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly election 2021 will begin shortly. Officials outside a counting centre at St Thomas Boys' School in Kolkata.

May 02, 2021 07:41 (IST)
Counting of votes in Siliguri
Officials, counting agents and security forces arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in West Bengal. Counting of votes for assembly elections 2021 will begin shortly.

May 02, 2021 07:21 (IST)
Postal ballots arrive
Postal ballots have arrived in David Hare Campus, Ballygunge for the constituency. It is a prestige seat for the Trinamool Congress. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, is the candidate from here.

May 02, 2021 07:18 (IST)
Bengal's single-day Covid fatalities cross 100-mark
West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest one-day COVID-19 deaths with 103 people succumbing to the infection, the health department said in a bulletin a day before counting of votes in the assembly election.


The state's coronavirus death toll is 11,447 now. The tally also rose to 8,45,878 as a record single-day spike of 17,512 cases was registered.
May 02, 2021 07:10 (IST)
Will BJP take Bengal?
The BJP, which had just three seats in the 294-member assembly after the polls and went to win 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had pulled out all the stops in the West Bengal in a determined bid to oust Mamata Banerjee, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and add another state to its tally of 17. The Left-Congress alliance is the third main contestant in the state.
May 02, 2021 07:09 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee vs BJP
The result will decide whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power for 10 years and is arguably fighting the toughest election of her political career, has been able to thwart the challenge by the battle-hardened election army of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
May 02, 2021 07:06 (IST)
3-tier security
A three-tier security arrangement is in place in West Bengal's counting centres and 256 companies of central forces deployed across 23 districts of the state that voted in a gruelling election marred by violence and vicious personal attacks.
May 02, 2021 07:04 (IST)
Poll of exit polls
A poll of exit polls by NDTV shows a tight contest between the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal.