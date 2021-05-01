Assembly Election Results 2021: How To Check Results On ECI Website, App

Assembly Polls 2021: How to check poll results on ECI website and App

The results of the Assembly Elections in the five states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM. The Election Commission, this time, has announced strict guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The poll body has restricted the entry of polling agents inside the counting centres. People who will be admitted inside counting centres must have an RT-PCR test certificates or two doses of vaccination against Covid. Elections were held in the five states, starting late March in several rounds and voting for the final phase in West Bengal took place on April 29.

Here's how you can check the Assembly Poll results in real time - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

The results can be checked at the Election Commission website or the poll body's Voter Helpline App. The Election Commission posts the results on eciresults.nic.in.

You can also dowdload the Voter Helpline App from the Google Playstore. The features of the Voter Helpline App are quite friendly and you can login using your mobile number.

After punching in the OTP, you can select what you want to check by clicking on the home screen. There is an option of skipping the log-in procedure and going straight to the results page.

You can check the results party-wise or constituency wise. You can also see the constituency wise trends.