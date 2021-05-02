Puducherry Election Results 2021: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM - Live Updates

Counting of votes in the Union Territory of Puducherry begins at 8 am today along with four states that went to polls this year. The counting begins as a raging coronavirus pandemic infects lakhs daily giving rise to fears that the process may lead to rise in cases further. Puducherry is currently under President's Rule after the dramatic collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government.
The Congress contested 14 of the 30 Assembly seats, with DMK getting 13 and smaller allies the rest. The BJP ceded majority to a local party - in this case, the AINRC of Former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy. The AINRC is contesting 16 seats. The BJP is contesting nine, with the AIADMK getting five.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats. The AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK got four and the DMK walked away with two MLAs. The BJP could not win any seats.
The Puducherry assembly elections 2021 took place in a single phase on April 6.
Of the 30 Assembly seats for Puducherry Elections 2021, five are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
Over 1,300 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in Puducherry while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties.
N Rangasamy was the Congress Chief Minister in 2001 and 2006.
He broke away from the Congress in 2011 and floated the AINRC which emerged victorious in the polls that year and formed the government with the support of an Independent, achieving the magic figure of 16 in the House of 30-members.
Mr Rangasamy also contested from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.