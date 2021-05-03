Puducherry Election Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners

Puducherry Assembly Poll Results: Check out the list of winners (file photo)

Puducherry Election Results: The NRC, BJP and AIADMK alliance is all set to come to power in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah among others thanked the people of Puducherry after the NRC, BJP and AIADMK alliance headed for a majority in the assembly elections. "I thank the people of Puducherry for blessing NDA. We are humbled to serve the people and fulfil their dreams. Our Karyakartas made outstanding efforts to work among the people and elaborate on our agenda of good governance," tweeted PM Modi. The NRC, BJP and AIADMK contested the elections together. The alliance has crossed the simple majority mark. Click here for the latest Puducherry results.

Puducherry Election Results 2021: List of Winners