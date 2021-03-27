I'll Definitely Be The Chief Minister Of Puducherry: NR Congress Leader N Rangasamy

N Rangasamy urged voters to ensure that he is elected with a massive margin. (File)

AINRC founder N Rangasamy said on Friday there is no doubt as to who will be the next Chief Minister in the event of NDA forming the next government in Puducherry after the April 6 polls.

"I will definitely be the Chief Minister of the next dispensation," he said at an election meeting in Thattanchavady assembly segment from where he is contesting.

Mr Rangasamy is also contesting from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

AINRC is heading the NDA in Puducherry, other constituents being the BJP and AIADMK.

Mr Rangasamy, who was Leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, urged voters in Thattanchavady to ensure that he is elected with a massive margin.

CPI affiliated to the Congress-led secular democratic alliance is locking horns with Mr Rangasamy in Thattanchavady.

Mr Rangasamy said there had been talks as to who would be the Chief Minister in the event of NDA forming the government here.

"You need have no doubt on this. I will be the Chief Minister," he told the gathering.

AINRC is contesting in 16 out of the total 30 assembly seats, while the BJP has been earmarked nine seats and AIADMK five.

Mr Rangasamy was the Congress Chief Minister in 2001 and 2006.

He broke away from the Congress in 2011 and floated the AINRC which emerged victorious in the polls that year and formed the government with the support of an Independent, achieving the magic figure of 16 in the House of 30-members.