BJP To Get 2 Berths, NR Congress 3 As Puducherry Finally Gets A Cabinet

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was sworn in May 7 (File)

The BJP will get two berths in the Puducherry cabinet and its ally, the NR Congress, will get three, it was announced on Friday evening. The news ends an extended - 50 days - period of suspense over the make-up of Chief Minister N Rangasamy's ministerial team.

The NR Congress-BJP alliance won the April election and Mr Rangasamy took his oath on May 7.

K Lakshminaryanan, C Djeacoumar and Chandira Priyanga of the NR Congress and Namassivayayam - who quit the Congress before the polls - Sai J Saranvan Kumar of the BJP will take oaths Sunday.

The BJP has been given the post of Puducherry Speaker; R Selvam has already been appointed.

Cabinet formation in Puducherry had dragged on since election results were declared May 2, with the BJP initially insisting on the Deputy Chief Minister post. The party finally settled for the Speaker's post.

On Wednesday, Mr Rangasamy submitted the list to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The total strength of the ministry will be six - four from the NR Congress (including the Chief Minister) and two from the BJP.

The NR Congress and BJP won a majority in the April election, winning 10 and six seats, respectively, in the 30-member Assembly

The DMK, which allied with the Congress to sweep to power in Tamil Nadu, also won six seats.

The Congress won just two seats - a massive drop of 15 from its tally in 2016.

The remaining six seats were claimed by independent candidates, three of whom have offered their support to the ruling NR Congress-BJP alliance.