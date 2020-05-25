Live Coronavirus Updates: Domestic Flights Begin Today, Maharashtra Tally Crosses 50,000-Mark

Coronavirus India Live Update: Government has asked all passengers to download Aarogya Setu app

After a gap of two months, due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, Indian skies open up for domestic passenger services. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Sunday announced that following a "long day of hard negotiations", domestic flights will recommence across the country.

With the number of coronavirus cases touching 1.3 lakh, the government announced a series of dos and don'ts that would begin with social distancing at the airport and no-contact check-in. Ahead of the journey, the government has asked all passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and states to ensure thermal screening. Passengers have also been asked to reach the airport two hours before departure and maintain social distancing.

The centre has allowed states to develop their own isolation and quarantine protocols.

Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country, reported its highest single-day spike of 3,041 cases on Sunday, taking the total past the 50,000-mark, government data said. Mumbai reported 1,725 new cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours which took its aggregate to 30,542, including 988 deaths.

With 58 deaths reported on Sunday, the total of deaths in Maharashtra rose to 1,635 cases.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

May 25, 2020 07:37 (IST) Maharashtra To Allow 25 Flights To Mumbai From Today, Says Minister

Maharashtra, which has been unwilling to reopen its airports for passenger flights, made a U-turn today, deciding to allow 25 flights to and from Mumbai today. The fresh decision was announced by state minister Nawab Malik barely a couple of hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated that the state was not ready for such a move yet. Read here



May 25, 2020 07:35 (IST) Maharashtra Considering Staggered Opening After May 31: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra- the worst coronavirus-hit state- might ease restrictions in high-risk zones in a staggered manner from May 31, when lockdown 4 ends, state minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday, warning against what he called "knee-jerk opening".

Maharashtra- the worst coronavirus-hit state- might ease restrictions in high-risk zones in a staggered manner from May 31, when lockdown 4 ends, state minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday, warning against what he called "knee-jerk opening". Read more

May 25, 2020 07:32 (IST) What Sunday's "Complete Lockdown" Looked Like In Bengaluru

The city of Bengaluru, on Sunday, looked the way it did at the start of the lockdown two months ago - public transport was off the streets, only essential services were available and people were told to stay at home unless there were very good reasons to be out.

The city of Bengaluru, on Sunday, looked the way it did at the start of the lockdown two months ago - public transport was off the streets, only essential services were available and people were told to stay at home unless there were very good reasons to be out. Read more

May 25, 2020 07:30 (IST) India Set To Fly Today After "Long Day Of Negotiations"

Air travel is set to resume across the country today, two months after the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing relief to the aviation sector that was on the brink of collapse.

Air travel is set to resume across the country today, two months after the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing relief to the aviation sector that was on the brink of collapse. Read more