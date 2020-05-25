China To Repatriate Its Citizens From India As Coronavirus Cases Rise

The repatriated citizens will have to pay for flight tickets (File)

China has decided to repatriate its citizens living in India, who want to return home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes amid tension between the troops of the two nations in Ladakh and the spiraling cases of coronavirus in India.

On Monday, a notice in Mandarin was put up on the website of the Chinese embassy, asking those wanting to return home to book tickets in special flights.

"Through the unified arrangement of the ministry of foreign affairs and relevant departments, the Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in India will assist international students in India, tourists, temporary business visitors who have difficulties and are in urgent need to take a temporary flight back home to China," the notice read, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The notice said people opting to return to China will have to accept all quarantine and epidemic prevention arrangements. Those treated for coronavirus infection or having symptoms of the disease like fever and cough in the last 14 days, should not take the special flights, the notice further said.

After four days of record spikes in the number of cases, India today touched the 10th position in the list of nations most affected by the hugely infectious virus.

The country logged 6,977 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total to nearly 1.38 lakh cases. The number of COVID-19 linked deaths has crossed the 4,000-mark after 154 patients died in a single day.

Coronavirus, which started from the Chinese town of Wuhan in December, has now spread to 196 nations and territories.

The increase in the number of cases in India comes amid relaxations by the government, two months after a countrywide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.