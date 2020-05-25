Flying To Mumbai? Maharashtra's New Rules You Need To Know

Passngers will have to maintain social distancing at all times, Maharashtra said.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced rules for passengers travelling through the airports in Mumbai and others in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown. Limited domestic air travel resumed across the country on Monday amid disarray after some states restricted the number of flights hours before departure, causing last-minute cancellations and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Airlines, including IndiGo, India's biggest carrier, SpiceJet and Vistara had been preparing to resume operations from Monday with about a third of their capacity amid strict rules. But new restrictions at major airports, including Mumbai and Chennai, forced airlines to scramble late on Sunday to revise schedules.

Worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic in India, Maharashtra, which said it will allow 25 flights to Mumbai for now, announced a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for travellers coming into the state. These include: