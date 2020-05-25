Coronavirus Cases: India Among 10 Worst Hit After 4 Days Of Record Spikes

India Coronavirus Cases: More than 4,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported so far.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day as it logged 6,977 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total to nearly 1.38 lakh cases.

The number of COVID-19 linked deaths has crossed the 4,000-mark after 154 patients died in a single day.

India is now the tenth most affected country by the pandemic that has spread to 196 countries and territories.

The increase in the number of cases comes amid relaxations by government, two months after a countrywide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a huge relief to the aviation sector, which has suffered huge losses due to the pandemic, domestic air travel was resumed this morning by the government.

