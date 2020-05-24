What Sunday's "Complete Lockdown" Looked Like In Bengaluru

Coronavirus Karnataka: Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state so far (File)

The city of Bengaluru, on Sunday, looked the way it did at the start of the lockdown two months ago - public transport was off the streets, only essential services were available and people were told to stay at home unless there were very good reasons to be out.

Karnataka has announced a "complete lockdown" for two Sundays - the first was today and the second is May 31, the final day of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. This is despite several restrictions being either lifted or eased during this phase of the lockdown.

The "complete lockdown" comes as the state has reported over 2,000 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths so far. It hopes the Sunday shutdowns will slow the spread of the novel coronavirus; a similar effort was launched by neighbours Tamil Nadu last month, which shut down entire cities for four-five days.

The shutdown in Karnataka will last till 7 am Monday.

This Sunday, normally busy roads in the central business district, like Mahatma Gandhi Road and Brigade Road, were nearly deserted with only a few vehicles venturing forth.

The only shops open were chemists and grocery stories.

A flower stall was open in the Jayanagar complex, but with nobody to sell them to, Rudramma was left standing at her beautifully arranged stall and contemplating the lockdown.

"The lockdown is for our own good. But not a single person has come to buy anything today. I have come to try and sell them because they will dry up anyway," she said.

A flower-seller opened her stall but customers were scarce during the lockdown

A short distance away Kandaswamy was selling vegetables and fruits but not many were buying. There were a few customers but he was mostly alone, with just his dog Appu for company.

Karnataka will go under complete lockdown again next Sunday

A busload of cops had been posted here to make sure there were no lockdown violations.

In the past week, Karnataka had allowed public transport to function and shops outside containment zones were allowed to open. The city had begun to look busier and more like its pre-lockdown self.

However, with a surge in cases - mostly of those returning from other states - Sunday was a reminder that Karnataka is still trying to work out a way to deal with the pandemic.