List Of BJP's Office Bearers In Rajasthan Announced Ahead Of Polls

JP Nadda announced a list of 29 office bearers. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda announced a new team of the party's national office-bearers in Rajasthan ahead of upcoming assembly elections on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the BJP National President announced a list of 29 office bearers including 11 State Vice Presidents, 5 State General Secretaries, 11 State Ministers, a treasurer and a co-treasurer.

According to the statement, Balaknath Yogi, Sukbir Jaunapuria, CR Chaudhary, Narayan Panchariya, Sardar Ajapypal, Mukesh Dadhich, Santosh Ahlawat, Chunnilal Garasiya, Prabhu Lal Saini, Jitendra Gothwal, Shravan Singh Bagri were declared as the State Vice Presidents.

The statement stated that Bhajan Lal Sharma, Diya Kumari, Jagveer Chaba, Damodar Aggarwal, and Motilal Meena were announced as the State General Secretaries.

Additionally, Vijendra Punia, Priyanka Meghwal Balan, Vasudev Chawla, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Neelam Gurjar, Mahendra Kumavat, Heeralal Nagar, Sanwalaram Dewasi, Anantram Vishnoi, Krishna Katara, Pinkesh Porwal were declared as the State Ministers.

The statement said that Pankaj Gupta was announced as the treasurer while Shyam Aggarwal was declared as the co-treasurer.

Earlier today, as the meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party Sanyukt Morcha chaired by party national president JP Nadda concluded, several issues were discussed including creating a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly and next year's Lok Sabha elections.

According to BJP sources, feedback was also taken in the meeting regarding the month-long Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, which kickstarted on May 30 to publicise the party's policies during the nine years at the Centre.

Along with this, the source added that in view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, suggestions of office bearers were also sought on the future road map.

Around the four-hour meeting, Nadda tasked every party Morcha regarding upcoming polls. The remaining time for the next year's Lok Sabha elections has been divided into two parts. "Instructions were also given to run intensive mass contact, publicity campaign and beneficiaries contact campaigns across the country," sources added.

In this meeting, the Minority Morcha, which is already working to connect the minority community with the party, has been tasked to reach out to beneficiaries of the Central government's schemes, apart from the educated section of the Muslim community. A report has also been demanded on the matter.

The Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan from May 31-June 30 was launched by PM Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan last month.

Under the campaign, extensive public programmes were done across the country on the completion of nine years of BJP government at the Centre.

Over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies were conducted and senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nadda addressed several public gatherings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)