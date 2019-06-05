List Of 10 Most Wanted Terrorists In Jammu and Kashmir Revised By Centre

The names on the list of most wanted terrorists need to be eliminated by the security forces

With eradication of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir being the focus of new Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the centre has issued a list of 10 most wanted terrorists operating in the state who need to be eliminated.

The list includes wanted terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Badr based on inputs shared with the Ministry by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Six of the 10 most wanted terrorists named in the list belong to Hizbul Mujahideen, two from JeM, and one each from LeT and Al Badr.

LeT chief Wasim Ahmed alias Osama, active in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo alias Mohammed Bin Qasim are mentioned on the most wanted list.

Hizbul Mujahideen's Anantnag district commander Mohammad Asraf Khan, Baramulla district commander Mehraj-ud-Din, cadre of Srinagar Dr Saifulla, Pulwama district commander Arshad-ul-Haq and Ajaj Ahmad Malik, probably appointed as Kupwara district commander, are in the list.

The list also includes Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab, divisional commander of Al Badar in north Kashmir; Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani of JeM; and chief operational commander of JeM Hafiz Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

The list was revised to update the Home Minister about the targets of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The update followed the June 1 meeting of the Home Minister with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, IB chief Rajiv Jain, RAW chief Anil Dhasmana and senior officials of the Home Ministry.

It is learnt that Shah has directed officials in the Home Ministry and security agencies to continue with the zero-tolerance policy across the country.

In this direction, he has so far taken three meetings on internal security with special focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

He has been apprised on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in border areas by the Jammu and Kashmir affairs division which deals with counter-terrorism, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and coordination between ministries, including external affairs and defence.