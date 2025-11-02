"Liquor A Call Away": Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader's Friendly Fire At Bihar Colleagues

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi has stirred controversy claiming that "liquor mafias rule Bihar" and that alcohol can be delivered to homes there with just one phone call.

Speaking at a Facebook Live session on Sunday, Lodhi said BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh who had gone to campaign for the Bihar assembly election, told him that despite prohibition, liquor delivery is just a call away. Bihar is also ruled by the NDA.

The remark -- a BJP minister denigrating the party's government in another state -- has brought joy to the Congress camp

Party spokesperson Sangeet Sharma said, "Mantri-ji, please update your information. Gujarat, which your party calls an ideal state, also has prohibition yet smuggling and home delivery are rampant. Is there a liquor mafia rule in Gujarat too, or do BJP's standards change from state to state?"

MP Congress President Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of hypocrisy, saying, "While we aim to save the youth from addiction, the BJP government is setting a Rs17,000-crore revenue target from liquor, pushing the young generation into ruin."

During the same livestream, Lodhi stirred one more controversy, issuing a stern warning to those "tarnishing his or other public representatives' image".

"Anyone making false allegations will be arrested and beaten by the police. Action will be taken against anyone who does wrong," he said.

The warning comes days after a YouTuber, Raghavendra Rathore, accused Lodhi and Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Rathore of colluding with the liquor mafia during a public protest in Sangrampur village of Jabera constituency.

Following the minister's complaint, the police arrested Raghavendra late on Friday evening.

The YouTuber alleged that he was beaten in custody, but medical tests

conducted by the police found "no signs of injury".

Raghavendra later held a press conference reiterating his allegations, accusing Minister Rathore of "using police power to silence dissent."