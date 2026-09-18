"Like Rohith Vemula": Dalit Scholar Accuses Tamil Nadu Ministry Of Harassment, They Deny

A Dalit research scholar from Tamil Nadu, who is pursuing his PhD in Malaysia with government funding, has accused the state's Social Justice Department of harassing him. Bharathidasan, in an emotional video on social media, alleged that his educational future is at risk because funds for his second year of research have not been released, despite his submission of accounts and university documents.

"The Tamil Nadu Social Justice Department is harassing me the same way Rohith Vemula was harassed," Bharathidasan alleged.

Bharathidasan is pursuing a PhD in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

In the video, he alleged that the university could "eliminate" him if the funding problem continues, and said his research and educational aspirations could be derailed. "Don't torture me mentally. I can then see what alternative sources I can try to pursue my studies in India or anywhere else," he said, adding that he is not well.

The allegations have triggered a political row, with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin backing the scholar and asking Chief Minister Vijay to clarify the government's position.

But the Tamil Nadu government has strongly rejected the allegations.

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu denied that the government stopped the scholar's scholarship, saying the issue relates to the submission and verification of expenditure documents. The minister also described the allegations as an attempt to defame the state government.

The Social Justice Department, in a detailed statement, says Bharathidasan was sanctioned assistance of up to Rs 36 lakh a year for three years under the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Education Scholarship scheme.

For his first year, 2025-26, the government says the full Rs 36 lakh was released. For the second year, 2026-27, it says Rs 12 lakh has already been released towards university fees and living expenses.

The government therefore maintained that Rs 48 lakh has already been released for the first two years.

The unresolved issue is a further Rs 19.50 lakh sought towards second-year research expenses.

The government said the expenditure proposals submitted by Bharathidasan were not recommended by his university. It also said questions were raised over documents relating to Rs 8.18 lakh of his first-year expenditure, including bills and proof of payment for research materials.

The department has now written to the Malaysian university seeking confirmation that the research materials and expenses claimed by the scholar are required for his research. According to the state government, the Rs 19.50 lakh will be released once the university provides the required recommendation.

Issue had reached Assembly earlier

Following an earlier video posted by Bharathidasan, the issue was raised in the Assembly, where Minister Vanni Arasu had denied the allegations, pointed to the funds already transferred to the scholar and said the delay was linked to the submission and verification of expenditure accounts. The minister had also accused the allegations of being politically motivated.

The latest controversy has now revived the issue after Bharathidasan posted another video from Malaysia.

The government said Bharathidasan is among 181 students who received overseas education scholarships during 2025-26 and that no similar complaint about timely release of assistance was received from the other beneficiaries.

A scheme expanded to fund Dalit students abroad

The controversy comes against the backdrop of the DMK government's expansion of the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Education Scholarship scheme, under which Adi Dravidar, tribal and Christian Adi Dravidar students are supported to pursue higher education and research abroad.

According to the Social Justice Department, the number of beneficiaries increased from 35 in 2023-24 to 163 in 2024-25 and 181 in 2025-26.

For the current academic year, 2026-27, assistance has been sanctioned for 365 students, with an allocation of Rs 131 crore - almost twice the number of beneficiaries in the previous year.

The scheme provides up to Rs 36 lakh per student every year towards tuition fees, living expenses, and other expenses.

Rohit Vemula reference

Bharathidasan's reference to Rohith Vemula has added a deeply sensitive dimension to the dispute.

Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, after a prolonged campus controversy involving disciplinary action against him and four other research scholars. His death triggered protests across the country and a wider debate over the treatment of Dalit students in higher education.

Bharathidasan explicitly drew a parallel, saying, "What happened to Rohith Vemula in history is happening now. The way the ministry had acted then, today I allege this ministry does the same thing."

Bharathidasan said his journey to medical research itself is significant for his family and village.

"For ages we didn't study. I am the first in my village to pursue research. I am the first in my family too to pursue medical research," he said, while appealing to the Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister to tell him openly if the government does not want him to continue his research.

Stalin backs scholar, challenges Vijay

MK Stalin intervened in the controversy, saying Bharathidasan is not seeking charity but asking for a right promised to him by the government.

In his post, Stalin said, "A change of government should not destroy a student's dream of pursuing higher education for several years."

Referring to the scholar's invocation of Rohith Vemula, Stalin said he did not want the TVK government to carry such a "stigma", even though the DMK is now in the Opposition. He also directly challenged Chief Minister Vijay to make the government's position clear.

"If the required funds cannot be provided to student Bharathidasan, let the Chief Minister openly announce it. The DMK and the people of Tamil Nadu will pay the educational fees for that student and ensure that he continues his studies," he added.