First Woman Pilot Of Indian Navy To Join Operations On December 2: Report

First woman pilot of Indian Navy will join Naval operations in Kochi on December 2, two days ahead of Navy Day on December 4, a Defence source told PTI on Thursday.

The first woman pilot, Lieutenant Shivangi, will join naval operations on completion of operational training here on December 2.

"Shivangi will graduate to become the First female Pilot of Indian Navy. She hails from Muzzafarpur, Bihar and completed her schooling from DAV Public school, Muzzafarpur," the source told PTI.

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year.

The Navy's Aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as ''observers'' in the aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons, the source said.

Lieutenant Shivangi, who had been undergoing training at the Southern Naval Command, will get authorisation on December 2 to fly dornier aircrafts.

The Navy will have its first woman pilot trained by it to make first cockpit entry on December 2, the source said without elaborating.

