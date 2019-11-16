'Let's Work Together On Pollution': Arvind Kejriwal To Prakash Javadekar

"We need your support, sir," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter in response to Prakash Javadekar's tweet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to work together in finding a solution to the menace of air pollution.

Responding to a tweet of Mr Javadekar, where the minister demanded an apology from Mr Kejriwal for supporting the "chowkidar chor hain" slogan against the prime minister, Mr Kejriwal said it was not the time to indulge in politicking, but to find a solution to the pollution problem.

Mr Javadekar's tweet came after the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking review of its judgement on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and gave a clean chit to the government. "@ArvindKejriwal who supported the slogan ''chowkidar chor hai'' should also apologise," he tweeted.

Responding to Prakash Javadekar, the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi, "Sir, this is not the time to do politics but to curb pollution together. All governments should work together to provide relief to people. The Delhi government and the people of Delhi are doing everything they can do to curb pollution. We need your support, sir."

The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels on Saturday morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the "severe" category.

In an initiative to tackle pollution, the Delhi government introduced the odd-even road rationing scheme between November 4 and November 15. A decision on extending it further will be taken on November 18.

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Saturday protested near the Aam Aadmi Party office against the "baseless allegations" leveled by the party in the Rafale jet deal, two days after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to review its judgment, giving clean chit to the Modi government.

