Leh's Bactrian Camels Galwan And Nubra To Walk Down Delhi's Kartavya Path

In a historic first for the Republic Day Parade, two majestic double‑humped Bactrian camels, named Galwan and Nubra, will walk down Kartavya Path.

Far removed from their native cold desert of Ladakh, these rare animals captivated the Delhi crowd on parade rehearsal day not just for their exotic appearance, but for what they represent: India's renewed reliance on hardy, high‑altitude pack animals for military logistics in an age dominated by drones, robots and high‑tech warfare.

The presence of Galwan and Nubra on the national stage marks the first time Bactrian camels have been showcased at the Republic Day Parade. Their debut comes as the Indian Army begins formally inducting these animals into service in Eastern Ladakh, using them to transport supplies, ammunition and equipment in regions where machines often fail.

Speaking to NDTV in Leh, Colonel Ravikant Sharma, veterinary doctor at the Defence Institute for High Altitude Research (DIHAR), explained their operational importance.

"These double‑humped camels are specialised camels meant for high‑altitude, arid environments," he said. "They have been used since ages in Central Asia and along the Silk Route. They can easily carry loads up to 150 kilograms and travel 10 to 12 kilometres at altitudes between 14,000 and 15,000 feet."

When asked if they make good pack animals for the Army, Colonel Sharma replied firmly, "They are proven pack animals. We want to utilise these camels for operational logistics for the Indian Army in Eastern Ladakh."

What Makes The Bactrian Camel So Unique?

The Ladakh double‑humped camel is among the rarest camel species in the world. According to a report by DIHAR and the Animal Husbandry Department of Ladakh, only about 365 such camels exist in India, all in the Nubra Valley region. They have evolved over millions of years to survive the brutal conditions of Central Asia's high‑altitude cold deserts.

Ladakh itself stands at over 3,000 meters, with temperatures plunging to minus 30 degrees Celsius in winter, intense UV radiation, low humidity, and a stark lack of vegetation. In these extreme conditions, few animals or machines can operate reliably. But the Bactrian camel, locally known as the Mundri camel, thrives.

The Bactrian camels have specialised red blood cells (RBCs) that help them live in such low oxygen and harsh environments and it is this hardy nature which has made them the much wanted pack animals in the cold desert of Ladakh.

Secret Of The Two Humps

Much of their legendary endurance comes from their two distinctive humps. As Colonel Sharma explained, "The humps are basically fat storage depots. In extreme conditions, when there is no availability of food, they can mobilise the energy and the fat from these humps. They can go without food for two to three weeks."

Research done by DIHAR has shown that each hump is composed of concentrated fat tissue, which functions as an emergency energy bank during long journeys where food is scarce, especially in winters when Ladakh is covered in snow. As the animal draws on this stored fat, the humps visibly shrink and become softer. This is not just an adaptation, it is a survival masterpiece. It allows Bactrian camels to survive weeks without food, travel long distances without grazing, withstand minus 40 degrees Celsius temperatures, cope with low oxygen and low atmospheric pressure, and thrive in rocky, sandy or snowy terrain where wheels cannot turn. They also obtain moisture by eating snow in winter, reducing their dependence on liquid water.

Studied By DRDO Before Induction

Before being inducted into the Army, the Bactrian camels were extensively studied by DRDO-DIHAR, headquartered in Leh. The institute documented their physiology, endurance, dietary patterns, wool characteristics and stress markers to determine the loads they can reliably carry at various altitudes.

In recent joint trials conducted at 17,000 feet, these camels successfully carried 170 kilograms, proving they can outperform mules or ponies at extreme elevations where the Army often struggles to maintain supply chains.

DIHAR scientists have since developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for load carrying, winter feeding, health management, breeding practices and overall care, formalising the path for their deployment in forward areas.

Why The Army Still Needs Pack Animals

In an era of high‑tech militaries, the natural question arises: why use animals at all?

Reliance on robots and drones has limitations. Drones can be jammed or brought down by anti‑drone systems. Batteries fail in extreme cold. Engines sputter at high altitude. Satellite links can be disrupted.

By contrast, animals like mules, yaks and now bactrian camels remain fool-proof, silent, reliable and immune to electronic warfare.

These camels provide the Army with a non‑technological, non‑jammable logistics system, the ability to reach forward posts inaccessible by vehicles, quiet movement ideal for tactical operations, and a sustainable option requiring minimal external supply.

India's strategic posture in the high Himalayas, including Eastern Ladakh, Siachen approaches, and forward posts along the Line of Actual Control, demands exactly such capabilities.

From Silk Route To Republic Day Parade

Historically, Bactrian camels were the lifeline of the ancient Silk Route, carrying salt, tea, spices, silk, carpets and precious metals across 6,400 km of rugged terrain. They first appeared in Ladakh in the late 19th century, brought by traders from Yarkand, in present‑day Xinjiang, China.

Today, they stand revived, both as a tourism asset and a strategic military resource.

Which is why the arrival of Galwan and Nubra at the Republic Day Parade is more than ceremonial. It is symbolic of India's deepening understanding that high‑altitude warfare requires not only satellites and drones, but also the timeless power of nature's most resilient creatures.