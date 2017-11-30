Leh Coldest At Minus 9.4C In Jammu And Kashmir: Met office

The minimum temperature in Kashmir valley and Ladakh region plunged by several degrees last night, with Leh town being the coldest place in the state, a Met department official said today.The official said the temperature in Leh dipped to minus 9.4C last night. In the nearby Kargil town, which was the coldest place in the state on Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 7C, an improvement of three degrees from the previous night.He said the temperature in Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - plunged three degrees to settle at minus 1.7C.The official said the mercury in Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir settled at minus 1.2C and minus 1.6C respectively.The temperature in Kupwara town in north Kashmir was minus 2.0C; Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort, minus 2.4C, the official said.He said the other popular health resort of Pahalgam - which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra - registered a minimum of minus 4.0C.The Met department has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir and Ladakh over the next a few days.