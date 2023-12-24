New Ministers To Take Oath On December 29 In Big Kerala Cabinet Reshuffle

The Kerala government has announced a cabinet reshuffle (File)

Honouring the commitment made to all coalition partners, Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Sunday announced a cabinet reshuffle and said new ministers will take oath on December 29.

Left Democratic Front convener EP Jayarajan said Transport Minister Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League have tendered their resignations.

"Two ministers have tendered their resignations. New ministers will take oath on December 29. Their portfolios will be decided by the Chief Minister," EP Jayarajan said at a press conference.

Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) and KB Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) will take oath as ministers for the rest of the term.

When the second Left Democratic Front government came to power in the state in May 2021, partners in the CPI(M)-led alliance reached an understanding to allocate cabinet berths to four single-MLA parties on a "sharing the term" basis.

The Left Democratic Front then took the decision to share the term, citing constitutional clauses that restrict the cabinet to 21 members.

Addressing the media after submitting his resignation, Antony Raju said he was ready to resign in November but had to delay it due to the Nava Kerala Sadas.

"But maybe due to the Nava Kerala Sadas, the Chief Minister and the Left Democratic Front asked me to continue. Yesterday, it was the culmination of Nava Kerala Sadas and I got the opportunity to preside over the historic event," Antony Raju said.

He also said that he was happy to resign as the Transport Minister after clearing all the salary dues to the KSRTC staff.

Mr Devarkovil said he was fully satisfied with his role as a minister for the past two-and-a-half years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)