Filmmaker Slammed For Goddess Kali Poster, Says 'I've Nothing To Lose'

A poster for a documentary by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has sparked strong reactions on social media over the way it shows Goddess Kali. The filmmaker has been accused in a police complaint of hurting religious sentiments.

Leena Manimekalai, who was born in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and is based in Toronto, had shared the poster of her film on Saturday. The poster shows a woman dressed like Goddess Kali and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

In a complaint to the Delhi Police and the Home Ministry, Ajay Gautam, who heads the "Gau Mahasabha", has called for an FIR against the filmmaker and a ban on the film.

"I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it," Leena Manimekalai tweeted in response to attacks on social media.

The film was part of the "Rhythms of Cananda" segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, according to a tweet by the filmmaker.

"Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its 'Rhythms of Canada'. Feeling pumped with my CREW," Leena tweeted.

As users slammed the poster, the hashtag #ArrestLeenaManimekal trended on Twitter. Many demanded strict action against the filmmaker and called for the poster to be dropped.

"This must not be tolerated on the name of freedom of expression," said one post.

"Please take action, this is demeaning Hindu gods," another post said.

"Now why is the Supreme Court not seeing anything, why this double standard?," a Twitter user asked.

In the backlash, Leena Manimekalai restricted comments on her Instagram account.

"The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag 'arrest Leena manimekalai' but put the hashtag 'love you Leena manimekalai'," she wrote in Tamil on Twitter.