Priest Dies By Suicide After Goddess Kali Does Not "Appear" Before Him

A 45-year-old priest died by suicide after goddess Kali did not "appear" before him while he remained in prayer for 24 hours in Varanasi, police said on Wednesday.

Amit Sharma slit his throat at his rented accommodation in Gaighat Pathangali on Sunday evening. Police said Amit Sharma was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

Sources said Amit Sharma, who was an ardent devotee of Maa Kali, was in prayer for 24 hours inside a closed room since Saturday. The priest, the sources added, claimed that the goddess would "appear and meet him".

While praying, the priest continuously chanted "Maa Kali, Darshan De". As several hours passed, he became disappointed and slit his throat using a knife.

"He (the priest) was insistent that goddess Kali would appear before him. When that did not happen, he slit his throat. He was rushed to the trauma centre of a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries," Assistant Commissioner of Police Ishan Soni said.

Sharma's landlord said the priest had been staying at the house for seven years. He would offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and also accompany tourists on religious pilgrimages.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a detailed probe is underway.

(With inputs from Piyush Acharya)