'Least Bothered':Trinamool Congress On Mukul Roy Joining BJP

Trinamool Congress or TMC founder member Mukul Roy's induction into the BJP on Friday has evoked mixed reactions among the political parties in West Bengal with the ruling TMC refusing to attach any importance to the development and the state BJP unit welcoming it."We do not want to give much importance to what Mukul Roy does. He is no longer with the TMC and we are least bothered about him," a senior TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.Mr Roy, a former railway minister and parliamentarian who had recently quit the TMC, formally joined the BJP on Friday. He was inducted into the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of its president Amit Shah.The TMC, which had suspended Mr Roy on September 25 for six years for "anti-party" activities, is yet to come out with an official statement on the issue.The Bengal BJP unit, on the other hand, welcomed the development and expressed hope that Mr Roy would play a vital role in strengthening the base of the saffron outfit in the state."We welcome the decision. As we all know that the BJP is growing at a fast pace in Bengal, Roy's induction will strengthen the party in the state. He is known for his organisational capabilities," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.Asked about the corruption allegations against Roy, Mr Ghosh said, "There can be allegations against anybody, but until and unless they are proved, how can you call someone guilty? The law will take its own course."Incidentally, till a few months ago, the BJP had repeatedly launched verbal attacks against Mr Roy and other TMC leaders for their alleged involvement in corruption and scams.The CPM and the Congress claimed that Mr Roy joining the BJP was a part of a "tacit understanding" between the saffron party and the TMC in Bengal.