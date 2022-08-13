Delhi Lawyer Accused Of Beating Cop In Police Station Gets Bail

The court granted bail to lawyer on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000. (Representational)

A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to a lawyer accused of beating a cop inside Anand Vihar police station on the intervening night of 30 and 31 July.

The lawyer was in judicial custody since August 6 in the matter. The video of the incident had gone viral.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court granted bail to Satish Kumar on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety bond in the sum of the like amount.

The court observed, "Accused is a member of Karkardooma Bar Association, Delhi and a lawyer, It is expected of a Bar Member/an advocate to act with professionalism and dignity while conducting relations with public officials."

Taking a serious view the court said, "The act of the accused has belittled the institution of the Bar and the counsel for the accused appearing in the court have expressed their belief that act of the accused was not proper, though it was a result of the scuffle on account of police official HC Prakash, who was drunk in the police station."

The Court, while granting bail, noted that in the present case, accused Satish Kumar is in judicial custody since August 6, 2022.

The incident pertains to July 31, 2022 when the accused is stated to have obstructed and caused injury to the Head Constable in Anand Vihar police station. There is no need for custodial interrogation as it has been allowed earlier, noted the court.

The Court said, "All the offences are bailable in nature except the offence under 332 and 353 IPC, which also carries punishment which may extend to three years and two years respectively."

Advocates Praveen Chaudhry, Dushyant Chaudhry, Satya Prakash Gautam and others appearing on behalf of the accused argued that the accused is in custody since August 6, 2022 and nothing has been recovered from during police custody. The accused is a lawyer and went to police station only to assist his real brother Ajay.

It was also argued that all the alleged offences are bailable except the offence under Section 332 (Voluntary causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Public prosecutor opposing the bail plea submitted that on the night of the incident the victim who is a public servant was allegedly beaten in the police station by the accused persons and their associates. The accused should not be granted bail.

It was alleged that on August 6, HC Prakash came to the police station with a viral video of the said brutal and inhuman assault in the police station by above said persons and gave his statement related to the incident on the night of July 31 where he alleged that he was obstructing from fulfiling his duty and beaten by Ajay, Satish Mayank, Ansh, Saheb Singh, Keshav, Rahul, Sourav and their associates.

