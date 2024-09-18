'Lawrence Bishnoi Wanted Rs 10 Crore': Partner Of Gym Owner Killed In Delhi

Nadir Shah was shot dead in Delhi on September 12.

Kunal Chhabra, a business partner of Nadir Shah, a gym owner who was shot dead by two men in a posh Delhi area last week, has said jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has asked him for Rs 10 crore extortion. According to sources, Shah, 35, was shot dead because he had asked Chhabra not to pay the money that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had tried to extort from him.

Shah, who is of Afghan origin, was shot dead on a busy road in Greater Kailash-1 on September 12. A video of the shooting showed him standing and talking to one of his associates near some parked cars when a man in a checked shirt walked up to them and began firing. Shah's associate managed to flee but the gym owner was shot six to eight times and was declared dead at a hospital.

Speaking to NDTV, Chhabra - who reportedly runs several illegal call centres in Delhi - said he got a call from Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides, who tried to extort Rs 10 crore from him. He said he also received extortion calls from Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar.

Chhabra had then filed a police complaint against Bishnoi in June 2023, which had irked the gangster. Around this time, Bishnoi was taken into police custody and allegedly tortured and he held Chhabra and Shah responsible for that.

Chhabra, also owned a business in Dubai and had several criminal cases against him.

In a call five months ago, he told me that now he doesn't want money but his life.

"I don't want Rs 10 crore now, I want you dead. Get your bier ready," he told me.

Chhabra also said that his gang members told him that they knew everything about his family.

"From where my brother works to what I do, they said they know everything," he said.

"I have the recordings, which I had shared with the police," he said.

He said when he filed a case against them, they told him that all this would be kept discreet and that he would be given police security.

"But this happened for a year and then they took away my security and nobody looked after my family," Chhabra, who is currently residing in Dubai due to death threats, said.

"I am trying to relocate my family too because life has no value there," he said.

"I'm very scared after Nadir's murder," he added.