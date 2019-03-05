Day After Quitting Akali Dal, Lawmaker Sher Singh Ghubaya Joins Congress

Sher Singh Ghubaya is the second MP of the NDA to join the Congress in the last three days.

A day after resigning from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar and AICC in-charge of Punjab Congress affairs Asha Kumari were also present during the joining at the residence of the Congress chief.

"Congress President Rahul Gandhi welcomes Ferozepur MP Shri Sher Singh Ghubaya to the Congress party. We wish him all the best," the Congress said on Twitter.

Mr Ghubaya is considered a strong contender for the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

He is the second MP of the NDA to join the Congress in the last three days. On Saturday, BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretary for UP (west) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Ms Phule had won from the Bahraich (SC) Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 election on a BJP ticket. She had earlier started her political career with the Bahujan Samaj Party.