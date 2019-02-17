Law Needed For Data Providers To Curb Online Porn: Kailash Satyarthi

Mr Satyarthi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2014 along with Malala Yousafzai.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi today sought a law for data providers to prevent online pornography and claimed it was "morally ruining" the new generation.

He said he was in touch with influential personalities from across the world to create consensus on the subject.

Talking to PTI, he said, "The new generation is getting morally ruined by pornographic content flooding online media. At present, there is no law binding on data providers to completely stop the flow of pornographic content."

He said the government had banned several sites uploading pornographic content but it has been mostly futile as people with state-of-art technology have managed to create detours to circulate such content.

On several instances, these banned websites have resumed operations under new domain names, the acclaimed children's rights activist said.

"By enacting a concrete law, these companies (data providers) should be directed to ensure enough technical measures so that their users are not able to upload or download pornographic content," he said.

"Pornography is a global problem. Therefore, we are pushing for an international legally-binding UN (United Nations) convention which would compel member countries to pass a special law to stop child sexual abuse, pornography and child trafficking," he informed.

Mr Satyarthi also suggested the setting up of a global mechanism involving the United Nations Security Council and Interpol to carry out real-time monitoring of online porn and other forms of objectionable content. Mr Satyarthi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2014 along with Pakistan's human rights activist Malala Yousafzai.