'Historic Moment For Gender Representation': Law Minister On New Supreme Court Judges

Chief Justice NV Ramana with women judges of Supreme Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju today congratulated the newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court, saying it is a historic moment for gender representation as three women took oath as judges of the court.

Earlier in the day, history was created in the Supreme Court as for the first time nine new judges took oath of office at one go, taking the working strength to 33.

The new judges who were administered oath of office as top court judges include Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna.

"Hearty congratulations to the nine newly appointed hon'ble Supreme Court Judges. It's also a historic moment for gender representation as three women took oath as judges of the Supreme Court," Mr Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

My best wishes on assuming onerous responsibility and in their services to the nation.

"My best wishes on assuming onerous responsibility and in their services to the nation," he said.

