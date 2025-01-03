<i>'Lathi'</i>-Training By RSS To Instill Bravery, Not For Fighting: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not train its cadres to use the 'lathi' or stick for fighting or public display, but because it instills bravery and teaches one to be steadfast, the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

"A person who wields the lathi develops 'veer vritthi' (sense of bravery) and he is not afraid. The lathi training teaches steadfastness in crises and inspires one to walk on the path with resolve, patience and unwavering strength," the RSS chief asserted.

Mr Bhagwat was speaking at the 'Swar Shatak Malwa' programme in Indore city where 870 Sangh volunteers played traditional musical instruments in a group performance.

Indian and traditional music teaches harmony, goodwill and discipline, and frees one of useless attractions, leading the person to the righteous path, he further said.

While music from other parts of the world excites the mind and makes it joyful, Indian music brings joy by calming the mind, Mr Bhagwat observed.

"Listening to Indian music redeems a person from worldly attractions and develops a tendency to do good deeds, which brings joy in abundance. Indian music and traditional music teaches harmony and discipline and co-existence," he added.

The RSS chief said Sangh volunteers, inspired by patriotism, have composed traditional tunes and martial music using different instruments, and the idea behind this endeavour was to ensure that the country does not lack the art the rest of the world possesses.

"Our Bharat is not a backward or poor country. We can sit in the front row in the congregation of the world's nations, and tell them we have varied arts," he said.

He also urged people to join RSS workers in the campaign to build "a new nation." The RSS will complete 100 years of its foundation in 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)