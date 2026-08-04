'Lathi-Charge Students, Then I'll Resign': Priyank Kharge's Remark Sparks Row

A major political clash erupted in Karnataka over government recruitment examination disruptions, with State Home Minister Priyank Kharge firmly defending police action to maintain law and order, while hitting back at Opposition demands for his resignation.

Defending the state government's response to disturbances at an examination centre, Kharge stressed the government's obligation to protect the majority of candidates attempting the test.

"If you're going to disrupt the examination centre, throw open the gates, and dismantle the arrangements, what do you expect us to do? Our responsibility is not only towards them but also towards the people who are writing the exams. Quite naturally, to maintain law and order, we had to take a few people into custody... Yesterday, lakhs of people appeared for the examination, and there was a problem involving only around 120 people," he said.

Tensions flared after students appearing for the Police Constable exam on Sunday at Tikota Sharadamba PU College exam centre noticed that the number on the OMR sheet given to them did not match the number on the question paper, causing some students to stage a walkout.

The Executive Director of Karnataka Examinations Authority later clarified that "nowhere in the official notifications, instruction booklets, or in verbal instructions was it mentioned that the OMR number and Question Paper number should be the same. In the OMR answer sheet, there is provision to fill the Question Paper Series Code and Version Code."

The Karnataka Examinations Authority conducted the written exam on 02-08-2026 in all districts of the state for recruitment to 1,453 vacant Male and Female Civil Police Constable posts in the Karnataka Police Department.

"During the exam, it was observed that some candidates were misled by false news spread on social media. The false claim was that the OMR sheet number and Question Paper number must be the same. In this regard, KEA clarifies that nowhere in the official notifications, instruction booklets, or verbal instructions was it mentioned that the OMR number and Question Paper number should be the same. In the OMR answer sheet, there is a provision to fill the Question Paper Series Code and Version Code. There is no rule that the OMR number and Question Paper number have to match. Hence, the public is requested not to spread false and misleading news about this on social media," said the Executive Director, Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Addressing demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) for his resignation, Kharge invoked the previous administration's handling of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam while rejecting the opposition's call:

"Yes, I will resign. Let them first go on a hunger strike for 25 days. If they don't control, we will carry out a lathi charge, and then I will resign, just as they did earlier. Those who are demanding my resignation should answer this: Why didn't Mr Bommai resign when the PSI scam happened? Why didn't Mr Araga Jnanendra resign when the PSI scam happened?" said Kharge.

Kharge subsequently clarified that his remarks were directed strictly at the opposition's political stance rather than the candidates themselves, accusing media outlets of misrepresenting his statements.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka and BJP leaders demanded the immediate resignation of Priyank Kharge, holding the state cabinet accountable for failing to prevent exam malpractices.

When asked about Ashoka's demands, Kharge countered by mocking past BJP protests, suggesting the opposition first endure a "25-day hunger strike" before asking for resignations. The BJP latched onto this, claiming Kharge was daring protesting students to face hunger strikes and police action (lathi charges) before being heard.

As usual, Godi Media is peddling fake news by deliberately distorting my remarks.

The question put to me was: "The BJP and the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, are demanding your resignation over the Vijayapura incident. What do you have to say?"

"As usual, Godi Media is peddling fake news by deliberately distorting my remarks. The question put to me was: 'The BJP and the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, are demanding your resignation over the Vijayapura incident. What do you have to say?"

Kharge strongly refuted the charges, accusing media outlets and opposition leaders of deliberately twisting his statement to create public anxiety.

"My response was clear: If the BJP is willing to sit on a 25-day hunger strike demanding my resignation, I will consider it. My remarks were directed solely at the BJP's political theatrics and not at students. Unlike the BJP, which turned Vidhana Soudha into Vyapara Soudha during the PSI recruitment scam, our Government is committed to ensuring transparency, accountability and fairness in every recruitment examination we conduct."

In response to the backlash, Kharge announced that he has instructed the Home Department to investigate media outlets and individuals spreading "distorted clips," claiming the misinformation campaign is designed to destabilise student trust in ongoing government recruitment drives.

"I have also directed Home Department officials to investigate and initiate legal action against the news agencies and individuals responsible for deliberately spreading this misinformation... Fake news is not journalism. It is misinformation intended to mislead the public and destabilise public confidence," said Kharge.

In New Delhi, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned Kharge's statements, contrasting the Congress party's national stance on student issues with its actions in Karnataka.

Trivedi called out the Congress government for hypocrisy on student issues, contrasting their stance on national exams like NEET with their handling of state recruitment drives.

"The Congress Party, which has been presenting itself as a champion of students' interests in the NEET examination issue, has now been exposed. Priyank Kharge, a minister in the Karnataka government and the son of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, made an insensitive and highly condemnable statement regarding the irregularities in the Veterinary Entrance Examination and the Police Recruitment Examination in Karnataka," said Trivedi.

He added, "If you want to demand my resignation, first go on a 25-day hunger strike and face lathi charges. Only then should you talk to me about resignation.' This statement exposes the hypocrisy behind the Congress Party's claims... The BJP strongly condemns Priyank Kharge's statement and cautions students against the politics being played in the name of their interests."

The row stems from recent allegations of paper leaks and malpractice in state competitive examinations, including the Veterinary Entrance Examination and Police Recruitment Examinations in Karnataka.